Dubai, UAE:- Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha celebrated the official launch of its campus - the MENA region’s largest purpose-built early learning center – welcoming Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The campus was officially inaugurated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, 24 November 2022. The Montessori nursery was registered as a certified nursery under the guidance of the KHDA, adhering to the regulations set by Dubai’s education governing body.

Louisa McCormack, Principal of Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha says, “We are honoured to have the KHDA inaugurate our campus. Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha has been a welcome addition to the Al Barsha community for prospective parents seeking the very best education for their children from a young age. We look forward to growing our Ladybird family in the community even further in the near future.”

Recognised as the MENA region’s largest, and the world’s fourth largest early learning center, Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha has a maximum capacity of 220 students across an area 64,000 sq ft. Prioritising early learner wellbeing, the purpose-built campus provides a floor space area of 300 sq ft per child, ensuring children a nourishing and nurturing learning environment.

Monica Valrani, Montessori Directress and CEO of Ladybird Nursery says, “Since opening the doors of our first campus in Jumeirah 1 in 1996, Ladybird Nursery has been a pillar within the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) educational offering in Dubai. At Ladybird Nursery, we prioritise the development of the whole child and have focused the design of the Al Barsha campus specifically to cater to the needs of each child. Our classrooms and facilities are designed to supplement this vision, and we look forward to welcoming more students and parents to the Ladybird family.”

Using innovative technologies to help early learners thrive in a safe environment, Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha utilises UVC air purification systems to eliminate 99.99% of airborne germs, making transmission of airborne viruses such as Covid-19 intolerable. The state-of-the-art campus also circulates fresh air daily into the facilities, resulting in lower carbon dioxide levels, positively impacting early learners' physical and mental development, and operates 93% capacity from solar power.

Situated in Al Barsha 3 near Saudi German Hospital, Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha opened its doors in the 2022 - 2023 academic year, welcoming 65 existing and new students to its latest campus. US Green Business Council has also certified the state-of-the-art campus with the LEED Gold Certification for its sustainable best practices built into the facilities.

For registrations, parents can address inquiries to: info.albarsha@ladybirdnursery.ae

About Ladybird Nursery

Founded over 25 years ago, Ladybird Nursery has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading British nurseries for children aged between 6 months and four years, with an outstanding reputation for the high quality of its childcare and education.

Experienced and dedicated staff, complemented by a low student-to-teacher ratio, ensures youngsters enjoy a warm, friendly and nurturing environment in which they can play, learn, have fun and evolve during their early years.

Ladybird Nursery follows the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum in a Montessori setting, to provide an enriching and well-balanced programme of activities covering learning areas such as personal, social, emotional and creative development, communication, language, literacy, problem-solving, reasoning and numeracy.

The purposefully designed classrooms are equipped with the latest educational equipment including Montessori materials, educational games, a vast selection of books and interactive digital smart boards. Additional facilities include spacious indoor and outdoor play areas over and above enhanced weekly activities such as singing, music and movement, Arabic, arts and crafts, water play, a customised fitness programme and a mini chefs cookery club.

Ladybird Nursery is located in Jumeirah 1 and Jumeirah Village Circle. Both locations operate in a ground floor only settings thereby ensuring greater safety for their children. The Jumeirah Village Circle location is purpose-built and holds a LEED Gold certification.

The EYFS curriculum-based nursery will open its newest campus from the 2022 – 2023 academic year, as the world’s largest LEED Gold Certified campus. Located in Al Barsha 3 and in close proximity of Saudi German Hospital, registrations are open for enrolments to the 64,000 sq ft campus.

