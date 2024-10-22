RIYADH — Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani and Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan have launched a unified electronic contract for student enrollment in private schools.



This initiative aims to clarify the contractual relationship between schools and parents, ensuring their rights within a transparent legal framework. The contract outlines the obligations of both parties, including curriculum delivery, timely tuition payments, and adherence to school conduct and discipline. It serves as an enforceable document for these commitments.



Under the new regulations, students facing financial difficulties will not be barred from attending classes, reaffirming education as a fundamental right while still protecting the school’s financial interests.



The contract simplifies the registration process by standardizing requirements, fostering trust between schools and parents, and ensuring continuity in education. To utilize the system, parents must log in to the Madares.sa platform via National Single Sign-On, select a school from a map, enter student information, verify the data, and submit the application

