Dubai, UAE: Khazna Data Centers is proud to welcome MGX and Silver Lake as new minority shareholders, alongside majority shareholder G42.

As part of this transition, e& has exited from its investment in Khazna while remaining a key business partner. e& has played a critical role in Khazna’s success to date and will continue to collaborate with Khazna in delivering AI-grade connectivity and advanced digital infrastructure solutions.

This new shareholding marks an exciting new chapter for Khazna, further strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing networks of hyperscale data centers in the world.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO, Khazna Data Centers, said: “Our ambition is to enable the growth of artificial intelligence and digital economies by delivering data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the applications powering the future economy. With G42, and now the additional support of MGX and Silver Lake, two leading global investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate our global expansion plans and enhance our AI-optimized capabilities for a new, digitized world.”

About Khazna Data Centers

With one of fastest-expanding networks of hyperscale data centers globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

