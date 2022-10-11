Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Khazna Data Centers, the largest network of hyperscale data centers in the Middle East and North Africa region, has broken ground on two data center facilities in Dubai, providing existing businesses with increased opportunities for innovation and improved connectivity.

Adding to its existing presence in the United Arab Emirates, the two facilities currently in development - to be known as DXB2 and DXB3, are located in Dubai Design District and Ibn Battuta respectively. The DXB3 facility will be an extension of an existing facility transferred to Khazna following the strategic partnership between G42 and e&.

With joint capacity of 43 MW of IT load, both data centers aim to address the need for a future-ready digital infrastructure and enriching businesses’ digital resiliency and digital transformation journeys.

With a strong focus on establishing world-class data centers, Khazna designs, develops and operates turn-key data facilities that conform to the highest international standards. Khazna is also committed to operating sustainable, energy-efficient data centers by implementing tactics to bring data centers to net-zero waste standards and certifications. DXB2 and DXB3 are designed to fulfill sustainability credentials. Both facilities are fitted with energy efficient power systems, adiabatic free-cooling chilled water systems and both the data centers will be constructed and certified to be LEED Gold for green buildings.

Hassan Al Naqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said, “The functioning of our digital economy highly depends on data today, with data centers as an ever-increasingly indispensable component for the success of companies in the digital era. A data center can be built anywhere with power and connectivity, but proximity is a critical aspect to consider.

There is no doubt that the United Arab Emirates has witnessed an increase in data generation and as a result have risen as a destination market for data centers. The establishment of DXB2 and DXB3 and the continuous investments of Khazna Data Centers in the UAE is a testament to our integral role in supporting the country’s digital economy and digital future”.

Khazna has been at the heart of digital transformation for the past decade, contributing to the blueprint of the United Arab Emirates’ progression into an international technology hub and bolstering its efforts to create a digital economy. The ground-breaking of the DXB2 and DXB3 facilities is a step forward in Khazna’s substantial expansion plan within the UAE.

DXB2 and DXB3, both Tier III certified Data Centers will begin operations in Q3 2023 and Q1 2024, respectively. Khazna Data Centers is determined to deliver joined up solutions that open a world of possibilities, connecting clients to better business models and new business opportunities through the globally connected digital eco-system. Khazna operates a number of hyperscale data centers across the UAE with plans to expand its network globally.

About Khazna Data Centers



Khazna Data Centers builds and orchestrates a comprehensive technology ecosystem for its customers through its commercial wholesale data centers that safeguard data, provide trusted turnkey solutions, empower ICT strategies, and enable digital transformation for world-class organizations through highly secure, efficient, reliable, and scalable facilities. Khazna Data Centers provides users with a dedicated, fully built data center space to meet the ever-growing demands placed on businesses in the region today.