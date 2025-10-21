UAE: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2025, scheduled to take place from October 21 to 23, to showcase 10 home-grown ventures that embody the UAE’s commitment to food innovation and sustainability.

In this edition of the exhibition, Khalifa Fund will highlight a range of Emirati companies offering innovative solutions and ideas across various fields, including food and beverages, food equipment and machinery, and hospitality and supply services, in line with the Fund’s efforts to support entrepreneurship in these sectors.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Khalifa Fund’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2025 reaffirms its commitment to supporting Emirati startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food sector by connecting them with markets and businesses, and enabling them to unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion. The Fund will showcase a range of innovative ventures across smart farming, sustainable packaging, and food services, contributing to strengthening the national food ecosystem and enhancing the competitiveness of locally produced goods in regional and global markets.”

The ventures supported by the Khalifa Fund at ADIFE 2025 include Tural and Honey Khairat Herbs, which offers the finest varieties of coffee, herbs and spices, honey, apiary products, and mineral water; Bebax Coffee, a premium coffee roaster and retailer brand; East Gate Bakery Equipment Factory, a factory specialises in the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of all types of Arab and Western bakery machinery; and The Box General Trading, a dynamic company that specialises in the distribution and development of high-quality products across the food and beverage, nutrition, health, and well-being sectors.

The list of SMEs also comprises Al Dar Pickles, which specialises in producing various types of pickles and cheeses; Lolli and Pops Trading, offering a wide selection of unique sweets from all over the world; Excellence Meats, producing and promoting high-quality, fresh New Zealand food products; Pearl Specialty Coffee Roastery, supplying roasted coffee and equipment to coffee shops and individuals; Hafeet for Honey, which produces local honey ; and Iconic Solutions which delivers smart, accessible, and innovative vending.

Khalifa Fund’s participation reinforces its commitment to supporting and transforming Emirati SMEs enabling them to align with the UAE’s strategic goals for sustainable food systems and positioning them as global players. ADIFE serves as a global platform to connect these ventures with international investors, partners, and collaborators. Each of the participating ventures embody the spirit of innovation, offering products and solutions that reduce import dependency, enhance local production capabilities, and contribute to national food security. These enterprises reflect the UAE’s vibrant enterprising spirit in the food and beverage sector and its vision of becoming a global hub for food innovation.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae

