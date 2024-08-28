Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Coinciding with Emirati Women's Day, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development hosted a special ceremony to honour its female employees for their substantial contributions to the organization's success and the advancement of the UAE's local economy. This event was a gesture of gratitude for their noteworthy efforts and valuable input across diverse roles.

The ceremony marked the graduation of the first batch of the "Swan" program, a unique initiative aimed at empowering Emirati women in the field of entrepreneurship. The graduates were honored for their accomplishments and the launch of their entrepreneurial ventures. Throughout the event, participants shared their inspiring stories, emphasizing the various programs they underwent throughout 6 to 8 weeks, during which they learned several topics, the first of which was mental health, as it is a basic factor in leading a successful project and achieving a balance between personal and professional life for Emirati women, in addition to developing a business model, developing a business plan and its financing, sales methods and marketing strategies, customer value and loyalty, and business sustainability.

Mrs. Moza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: "We are proud of our Khalifa Fund women, as they bring great value to our organization. We are also pleased to celebrate the graduation of the first group from the 'Swan' program", which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting and investing in Emirati women's entrepreneurial aspirations and enabling their vital role in the entrepreneurship system. We look forward to welcoming more Emirati women into the program and supporting their contribution to building a sustainable and prosperous economy."

Ms Mouza added: "The "Swan" program is an initiative designed to empower ambitious Emirati women who run promising home-based projects in Abu Dhabi, focusing on developing their entrepreneurial awareness and leadership skills. Through the program, we aim to enhance the capabilities of Emirati women and increase their confidence in their ability to transform home-based projects into sustainable emerging businesses in light of the competitive business environment, which contributes to building a strong entrepreneurial community that includes Emirati male and female entrepreneurs from various sectors."

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

