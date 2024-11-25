Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of a distinguished promotional stand at City Center Bahrain, which will be present between 25th – 30th November 2024. This represents an exceptional opportunity to highlight the “Al Waffer” Accounts’ remaining 2024 Grand Prizes with a total value exceeding BD 2 million, alongside a variety of exclusive gifts and benefits for our esteemed clients.

Aimed at enhancing the “Al Waffer” Account and promoting outstanding offers for the bank’s credit card campaign, this interactive initiative is part of a wide range of exciting promotional campaigns from Khaleeji this year, which provide clients with unique opportunities to win stunning prizes this December, including a BD 1 million Grand Prize and four Grand Prizes worth BD 250,000 each. Visit the Khaleeji stand for a chance to win daily cash prizes worth up to BD 1,000.

In addition, the stand provides visitors with a detailed presentation of exclusive deals with Khaleeji’s credit cards. These include a six-month grace period, up to 3% cashback when transferring credit card balances to Khaleeji, and many more benefits. This also features access to over 1,100 VIP airport lounges worldwide, the ability to withdraw up to 35% of the card’s limit, and complimentary travel insurance which opens for an opportunity in earning air miles from the national carrier “Gulf Air”, along with exclusive offers at more than 100 retail outlets.

In this context, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, expressed her delight at the launch of this initiative, emphasising that this promotional stand represents an opportunity to enhance direct communication with clients by highlighting the various benefits of the “Al Waffer” Account and the bank’s credit cards.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Al Abbasi stated “The launch of the second promotional stand for Khaleeji this year at City Centre Bahrain reflects our commitment to being closer to our clients. We are dedicated to providing exceptional services that strengthen their banking experience and assist them in achieving their financial ambitions.”

She added “We look forward to engaging with clients at this promotional stand in City Centre Bahrain, where they can access exclusive information and rewarding opportunities to win instant cash prizes worth up to BD 1,000. I would like to highlight that the December Grand Prizes include five of them, totalling 2 million Bahraini Dinars for five lucky “Al Waffer” Account holders, making this campaign one of the standout events of 2024. We welcome everyone to the stand from 25th November till 30th November 2024. What is also new in this Khaleeji initiative is that clients can now enter for a chance to win through video calls via the bank’s WhatsApp application on 17540054.”

This initiative mirrors the ongoing efforts of Khaleeji in the provision of innovative banking services that contribute to meeting the aspirations of its clients. The bank aims to establish a good rapport with clients through introducing its attractive and innovative offers by providing comprehensive information about its services and creating direct communication channels. Khaleeji also strives to engage with the community and deliver a unique banking experience, positioning itself as the top choice for clients seeking flexible and sustainable financial solutions that meet their ambitions.

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Visit Khaleeji Bank's website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow the bank’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers.