Washington, D.C., USA — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) announced its participation in the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit 2025, taking place in Washington, D.C., from November 4 to 6 under the theme “In Service of Better Health.” The summit brings together global leaders in healthcare, science, and policy to address the world’s most pressing health challenges and advance innovative solutions for better outcomes.

H.E. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC, will join two high-level sessions during the summit. On November 5, he will speak on the panel “New Frameworks for Agile Innovation of Gene Editing Therapies,” to discuss Saudi Arabia’s leadership in advancing agile regulatory frameworks and localized biomanufacturing to expand access to next-generation gene and cell therapies. On November 6, he will participate in the invite-only panel “Health Data Is Everywhere, but Where’s the Impact?” to explore how data-driven systems and artificial intelligence are transforming healthcare delivery and decision-making.

Dr. Alfayyadh will highlight Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation under Vision 2030 and KFSHRC’s role in advancing the Kingdom’s biotechnology and precision medicine ecosystem, noting that national investments in research, regulation, and innovation are building an agile framework that accelerates the development and accessibility of advanced therapies.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Muhannad Kadi, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at KFSHRC, said: “Our participation in the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit reflects KFSHRC’s commitment to global collaboration and thought leadership in healthcare innovation. It is an opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia’s progress in precision medicine, biotechnology, and digital health while building strategic partnerships that accelerate access to advanced therapies worldwide.”

Organized annually by the Milken Institute, the Future of Health Summit convenes CEOs, scientists, and policymakers to advance biomedical innovation, chronic disease prevention, rare disease research, and digital transformation.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.