Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) hosted the third Masterclass in Clinical Laboratory Genetics and Genetic Counselling. This event was set to explore advancing genomic medicine and ethical practices in line with legal principles in Saudi Arabia.

The session convened 170 experts, including molecular scientists, geneticists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, and 28 speakers representing industry leaders from the Ministry of Health, King Fahad Medical City, and the Saudi National Institute of Health (SNIH). The masterclass provided a platform for integrating advanced genomic technologies into patient-utilizing genetic counselling services to deliver complex genetic data to patients and their families.

A key highlight was the panel discussion, navigating ethical frontiers in perinatal genetics. The session brought together experts from the Saudi Society for Medical Jurisprudential Studies, professionals in ethics and compliance, medical genetics, and maternal-fetal medicine, who enlightened the audiences on the legal regulations that must be perceived during these procedures.

KFSHRC has led the charge in advancing genetics by reducing whole genome sequencing (WGS) costs by 67%, improving diagnostic accuracy and expanding genetic testing access. Landmark initiatives, such as the Middle East’s first fetal endoscopic surgery and the Preventive Fetal Screening Program, which serves over 1,500 families annually, highlight its commitment to innovation and patient-centred care.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa