The collection consists of 10 ultra-luxury private residences with over 25,000 sq ft of built up area each, and is set to redefine elegance and exclusivity in Dubai.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai General Properties (DGP) is proud to announce the official unveiling of its flagship legacy project, Mews Mansions. Nestled in the prestigious Meydan district, the home of world-famous horse racing, Mews Mansions is strategically placed, only 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai. The exclusive residential project is poised to become one of the city’s most sought-after ultra-luxury addresses for the discerning.

Positioned along the verdant fairways of Meydan Golf Course, this ultra-luxury development features 10 private five-bedroom mansions, each thoughtfully designed to offer unparalleled privacy, grandeur and sophistication. With a gross development value (GDV) exceeding AED 950 million, the project epitomises opulent living and architectural excellence. Each residence boasts over 25,000 square feet of built-up area, set within expansive plots ranging from 15,000 to 16,000 square feet.

The architectural vision for Mews Mansions has been crafted by the acclaimed A&D Studio and seamlessly blends modern refinement with timeless elegance. The interiors, masterfully curated by Olsen & Partners, feature a harmonious blend of natural textures, earthy tones and bespoke craftsmanship. Further enhancing the luxurious ambience, each mansion is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances from esteemed brands such as Gaggenau, and Miele, ensuring both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Each mansion celebrates the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living, featuring frameless sliding glass doors that dissolve boundaries between interiors and nature. These open onto private terraces, rooftop gardens and tranquil water features. Surrounded by lush landscaping, residents can enjoy spectacular views of the Dubai skyline, including the Burj Khalifa. The strategic positioning of each residence ensures maximum privacy, uninterrupted panoramas and an abundance of natural light.

The development’s serene ambience is further enhanced by cascading waterfalls, reflective pools and infinity-edge swimming pools that appear to merge with the horizon. Interiors are designed as a sanctuary of comfort and wellbeing, with features including a private spa with sauna, steam and massage rooms, a dedicated zen room for yoga and meditation, a state-of-the-art home cinema, a wine and cigar lounge and multiple spaces for both formal entertaining and relaxed family living. Each residence is also equipped with the latest smart home technology, sustainable materials and energy-efficient climate solutions, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious living without compromising on luxury.

Strategically situated in Nad Al Sheba First, within one of Dubai’s most dynamic and rapidly appreciating districts, Mews Mansions represents a rare opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle of tranquillity and exclusivity just minutes from the vibrancy of Downtown Dubai. Meydan continues to attract high-net-worth individuals and investors with its unique combination of prime location, prestige and long-term value.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner of Refine Development Management, added: “Mews Mansions is not just a residential project; it is a vision brought to life through strategic collaboration and unmatched attention to detail. We are proud to be working with Dubai General Properties and Driven | Forbes Global Properties on this iconic landmark project in Meydan and eagerly anticipate the completion of the first show home this summer.”

Driven | Forbes Global Properties and Refine Development Management have partnered with Dubai General Properties to bring international expertise to the project through a comprehensive approach to marketing, sales and development management.

Construction of Mews Mansions is currently underway, with completion scheduled for Q4 of 2025. The first show mansion will be unveiled this summer, offering homebuyers a glimpse into the elegance and sophistication that define this exceptional residential offering.

For further information, press enquiries or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Driven | Forbes Global Properties or Refine.

About Refine

Empowering development, Refine is the leading fully-integrated development management company in the UAE. Offering a wide range of services to developers across the UAE, GCC and internationally, Refine pioneers the DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering fellow developers and investors with a simpler process for better results.