Dubai: Turkish Airlines proudly marks a historic milestone in Türkiye’s aviation journey as iGA Istanbul Airport becomes the first in Europe to implement Triple Independent Runway Operations, effective as of April 17. This remarkable advancement reinforces the airport’s role as our global hub and solidifies Türkiye’s strategic position at the heart of international air travel.

Initiated by Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu with the attendance of, General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) Chairman of the Board and General Director Enes Çakmak,​ Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat, iGA Istanbul Airport Board Member Mehmet Kalyoncu and other notables, launch of this pioneering system saw three Turkish Airlines aircraft take off simultaneously under live operations, highlighting not only the capabilities of iGA Istanbul Airport but also the strength and sophistication of Türkiye’s aviation ecosystem.

Emphasizing that the Triple Independent Runway Operations mark a first for Türkiye and European aviation and a historic step for global aviation, Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated the following during the inauguration: “We are proud as Türkiye is the only country to implement this system in Europe. Now, Istanbul Airport has risen to the top tier of global aviation—not only with its traffic volume but also in terms of operational capacity and technical capability. With this system, air traffic flow will accelerate, the dynamic capacity of our airport will significantly increase, and we will offer our passengers faster and safer service. When Istanbul’s strategic location which bridges continents, is combined with this new capability, our airport will take on an even more critical role in global aviation logistics.”

On playing a key part of this significant moment for Turkish aviation, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we are proud to be part of yet another historic moment for Turkish aviation. With the simultaneous take-off of three of our aircraft, our main hub iGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a first in Europe. This operational capacity will enhance the efficiency of our flights and serve as a significant milestone on our path toward continued growth.”

Commenting on the new capabilities, iGA Istanbul Airport Board Member Mehmet Kalyoncu said: “It is with great pleasure that I announce that as of April 17, 2025, we are officially commencing Triple Independent Runway Operations at iGA Istanbul Airport—marking a first in Europe and further strengthening Türkiye’s contribution to the international travel and aviation industry. This is not merely a technical achievement for us, but also a strategic milestone. The Triple Independent Runway Operation we are launching today stands as one of the most critical cornerstones of this ecosystem.

With this system, we are increasing our hourly air traffic capacity from 120 to 148 aircraft movements. This development enhances not only the efficiency of Istanbul’s airspace but also that of Europe’s. Istanbul is no longer just a destination—it is now a global aviation hub.”

With the integration of Triple Independent Runway Operations, iGA Istanbul Airport has increased its hourly aircraft movement capacity, significantly boosting operational efficiency. For Turkish Airlines, this means shorter taxi times, fewer delays, and enhanced punctuality, thus delivering a smoother, faster, and more sustainable experience for flag carrier’s guests. The system also contributes to reducing carbon emissions, aligning with global airline’s long-term environmental commitments.

As iGA Istanbul Airport continues its path toward becoming a global transfer hub with a vision to serve 200 million passengers, this new operational capability supports Turkish Airlines’ goals of seamless connectivity, superior service, and forward-looking infrastructure. On-time departures and arrivals are one of the core objectives of our strategy and a critical factor in enhancing financial efficiency. With this new operational capability, punctual performance across our fleet, which sees over 1000 daily flights, will enjoy benefits in both guest satisfaction and cost optimization.

As the flag carrier of the country, Turkish Airlines, celebrates this achievement as a testament to Türkiye’s aviation leadership and iGA Istanbul Airport’s capacity to set new benchmarks on a global scale. We remain committed to elevating the travel experience while strengthening Türkiye’s role in connecting the world.

