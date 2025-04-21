Saudi Arabia - Jeddah: The Saudi MUHRA Team is pleased to announce a new partnership with CATRION, the region’s leading provider of hospitality and catering services. As part of this collaboration, Catrion will be the official partner during the F1® ACADEMY races, which are exclusively for women and will be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, as a supporting event for the Formula 1® stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from April 18 to 20, 2025.

CATRION’s involvement in the F1® ACADEMY races highlight its commitment to social responsibility and empowering young women, by creating opportunities for them to excel in motorsport. CATRION is playing a vital role in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s standing in regional and international sport arenas.

About CATRION

Originally established in 1981, CATRION underwent a significant rebrand in October 2023 to reflect its expanded focus and broader strategic vision. CATRION is diversifying its business portfolio beyond airline catering to include mega-projects and large-scale ventures across various sectors. This shift aims to position CATRION as a key player in sustainable growth and emerging opportunities throughout the region.

This partnership underscores CATRION’s commitment to both the local community and the broader vision of enhancing Saudi Arabia's global position in the global sports sector.

About F1® ACADEMY

F1® ACADEMY is an all-female single-seater racing championship launched in 2023 by Formula 1. Aimed at developing and preparing female drivers aged 16 to 25, the series provides them with track time and comprehensive support in technical, physical, and mental aspects. This integrated support helps them acquire the necessary skills to progress in motorsport, from Formula 3 to Formula 1. The championship seeks to break down barriers to entry and make motorsport more diverse, inclusive, and accessible.

