Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a leading fashion and lifestyle retail powerhouse, has successfully launched the first MLB store in the UAE, marking the premium streetwear brand’s official entry into the GCC market. The grand opening event, held at Dubai Hills Mall, welcomed fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and media representatives, celebrating MLB’s fusion of street style and sports heritage.

Originating in South Korea and inspired by American Major League Baseball, MLB is globally recognized for its bold, fashion-forward collections and signature headwear. The brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection was unveiled at the launch, offering UAE shoppers a curated range of statement apparel, caps, and sneakers tailored to modern urban lifestyles.

The Dubai store is MLB’s first retail location in the UAE and the wider GCC, with a strategic five-year expansion plan targeting key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated: “We’re proud to introduce MLB to our regional portfolio and to the dynamic fashion scene of the UAE. The brand’s unique blend of streetwear and sports culture aligns perfectly with the tastes of our young, trend-conscious customers. This launch sets the stage for MLB’s wider growth across the GCC.”

The opening event featured live entertainment, exclusive giveaways, and personalized styling sessions, giving guests a first-hand experience of the MLB lifestyle.

With this milestone, Apparel Group reaffirms its commitment to introducing innovative global brands to the region and shaping the future of fashion retail.

About MLB:

MLB is a premium lifestyle fashion brand that masterfully combines the essence of 'trend' and 'classic.' With its roots in Major League Baseball and a rich heritage of 150 years, MLB has reinterpreted the American sports lifestyle, emerging as a symbol of premium fashion. Initially established in 1997 as a Korean fashion brand, MLB pioneer’s consumer lifestyles by seamlessly integrating oriental messages into the DNA of American sports, creating a modern and unique identity. The brand's commitment to innovation is evident by executing sophisticated and detailed digital marketing strategies. By introducing itself to consumers worldwide, MLB is on a trajectory to become the foremost global megabrand. The brand leads fashion trends across Asian countries, including China, Korea and Southeast Asia, by continually evolving and staying at the forefront of the industry.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision