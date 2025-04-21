With strong regional demand for self-directed technology, Jacky’s brings next-gen AI agents to help enterprises in the UAE and wider GCC plan, act, and evolve—without human prompt.

Jacky’s Business Solutions LLC, one of the leading providers of innovative B2B technology solutions, has announced the launch of its Agentic AI Solutions—a forward-looking offering designed to help organisations in the GCC embrace a new era of intelligent, autonomous systems.

This launch comes at a time when businesses in the UAE and across the Gulf are under increasing pressure to drive innovation, reduce operational costs, and deliver real-time responsiveness—all while navigating complex digital ecosystems. Jacky’s Business Solutions’ new agentic solutions aim to fill that gap with AI systems that don’t just assist, but independently observe, plan, and act on behalf of organisations.

“Agentic AI marks the beginning of true digital autonomy,” said Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky’s Business Solutions. “For enterprises based in the UAE and the Gulf Countries, this is an opportunity to leap ahead—not just by automating tasks, but by giving technology the ability to make informed decisions and adapt on the fly.”

Unlike traditional AI tools that require constant human input, Agentic AI is built to work with a clear understanding of goals, handle cross-platform workflows, and adjust based on outcomes. This makes it particularly relevant for fast-moving industries such as retail, logistics, hospitality, education, and public sector services—many of which are central to the Gulf’s economic vision.

Global Momentum, Regional Relevance

Globally, the rise of autonomous AI is gaining momentum. McKinsey reports that 40% of enterprises now use AI in more than one department, while ARK Invest predicts that AI agents will manage up to 70% of workplace tasks by 2030. But within the region, the pace is even faster. Thanks to ambitious initiatives like the UAE’s National AI Strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the GCC region is positioned to become one of the world’s most agile adopters of agent-based technology.

Future-Ready, Enterprise-Focused

For Jacky’s Business Solutions, this move is a natural evolution. With more than a decade of experience delivering advanced robotics and AI-led automation across the region, the company already serves clients in education, government, retail, and healthcare with smart systems that integrate software and physical robotics. Solutions such as the Temi service robot, which Jacky’s Business Solutions introduced to a range of institutions such as hospitality, government services, banking and retail across the UAE, has laid the foundation for more intelligent and adaptive applications which go beyond robotics and work on process improvement.

Now, with Agentic AI, Jacky’s Business Solutions is extending that capability—connecting AI agents to both digital systems and physical environments. This convergence allows businesses to deliver smarter service, faster response, and scalable decision-making, all with minimal manual input.

“Our clients aren’t just looking for efficiency—they want agility and foresight,” added Panjabi. “With Agentic AI, we’re helping them build intelligent ecosystems where machines understand context, learn from experience, and contribute directly to business outcomes.”

Jacky’s Business Solutions new service includes strategic consultation, technology integration, and ongoing AI optimization—ensuring organizations are not just adopting the latest technology but are equipped to scale it responsibly and securely. As regional enterprises seek to stay competitive in an increasingly autonomous world, Jacky’s Business Solutions is positioning itself as the partner of choice to guide that transition.

About Jacky’s Business Solutions LLC:

Jacky’s Business Solutions LLC, a division of Jacky’s Group, is an end-to-end B2B technology solutions provider for major organisations across a wide area of industries from education to banking to healthcare and hospitality to government agencies seeking efficient and effective use of their resources.

Jacky’s Business Solutions partners with major global brands to provide companies in the GCC and the wider Middle East region the required robotics and AI solutions, visitor management solutions, large format printers, industrial digital presses, 3D Printers, Samsung and Microsoft Surface enterprise computing solutions.

