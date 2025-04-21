Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has launched a new e-learning platform to help banking professionals in Bahrain stay up to date with regulations on Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and Counter Proliferation Financing (CPF).

Developed specifically for Bahrain’s financial sector, the platform highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to building a stronger, more resilient financial system. It ensures that those working in the sector are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to detect and prevent financial crime while meeting local and global compliance standards, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

The platform is structured into three key modules, offering a comprehensive understanding of financial crime compliance. It covers the stages of financial crime and how to spot red flags, practical strategies for risk management and mitigation, and an in-depth look at Bahrain’s regulatory requirements alongside global best practices, ensuring participants gain the skills needed to stay compliant and protect their organisations.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bassam Kazerooni, Acting Head of Banking & Finance Centre at the BIBF, said: "This e-learning platform is a significant step forward in supporting both conventional and Islamic banks in Bahrain. It provides professionals with the practical knowledge they need to remain compliant and stay ahead of the growing challenges in financial crime. The flexible, self-paced approach makes it easier for organisations to maintain consistent training standards while meeting evolving regulatory expectations."

This initiative supports Bahrain’s broader goal of reinforcing its position as a regional financial hub by strengthening compliance knowledge and risk management practices. It also contributes to building a strong compliance culture, reducing the risks associated with financial crime.

For more information, please visit bibf.com/bibf-aml-courses/

