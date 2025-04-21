Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, and QNB have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for foreign investors entering the Qatari market.

This collaboration is designed to strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading investment destination by offering streamlined access to business setup services and customised financial solutions.

This partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of services to foreign investors via the Invest Qatar Gateway, a free digital platform designed to support international companies looking to establish or expand their operations in Qatar.

Through this partnership, investors will benefit from onboarding packages for incoming staff, dedicated account management teams and access to QNB’s specialised financial programmes tailored for key sectors in Qatar. QNB will also facilitate the opening of corporate bank accounts within a maximum of three working days, provided all compliance and due diligence requirements are met.

Invest Qatar and QNB will also collaborate on facilitating business connections across their global networks to unlock new investment opportunities. The partnership further includes knowledge exchange initiatives and mutual referrals of companies interested in establishing in Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar and Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Group.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “We are pleased to partner with QNB on this key milestone, which reflects our ongoing commitment to providing investors with seamless access to the resources and support they need to succeed. Through this collaboration, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities, delivering best-in-class services and offering a robust support network, further strengthening Qatar’s position as a global hub for business and innovation.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Group said: “Our strategic collaboration with Invest Qatar marks a significant step in our shared mission to drive economic growth and attract international investment to Qatar. By combining QNB’s comprehensive financial expertise with Invest Qatar’s dynamic platform, we are streamlining the journey for foreign investors and supporting them every step of the way. This partnership underscores our commitment to enabling business success in Qatar, strengthening the investment ecosystem and reinforcing our position as a trusted banking partner across the region.”

These new services will be delivered through the Invest Qatar Gateway, which has recently unveiled a series of enhanced features and offerings. Among the latest additions are a more user-friendly interface along with enhanced features, including specialised banking packages exclusive to Invest Qatat Gateway members. These additions are designed to support investors at every stage of their business journey in Qatar.

As the first digital platform for investors in Qatar, the Invest Qatar Gateway is a free online resource that helps foreign investors and companies discover business opportunities, connect with partners across sectors and access key resources. It also offers access to tenders and direct, real-time support from the Invest Qatar team.

This latest partnership with QNB builds on a series of ongoing efforts to expand the Gateway’s offerings and services. Invest Qatar will continue to roll out a series of new services and initiatives under the Access Qatar programme, designed to further empower investors and enhance Qatar’s welcoming and supportive business environment.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

@InvestQatar | #InvestQatar

About QNB

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.