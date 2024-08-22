Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully reduced the cost of whole genome sequencing (WGS) tests by 67% compared to previous technologies, while simultaneously increasing analytical capacity fivefold. This achievement, driven by the integration of advanced technology into genetic testing services, will expand access to genetic testing for all hospital patients by 2030 and meet the growing demand across the Kingdom.

The advanced technology, available in only a select few clinical genetic laboratories worldwide, enhances the precision of medical diagnostics by accurately detecting rare and complex genetic mutations. This enables the provision of advanced personalized care that more effectively addresses patient needs, solidifying KFSHRC's leadership in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in adopting the latest technologies in genomic medicine.

The benefits of reduced genetic testing costs extends beyond merely expanding the number of beneficiaries, as it also promotes early diagnosis and the delivery of precise, personalized healthcare tailored to each patient's needs, ultimately reducing long-term medical burdens, while also supporting KFSHRC's role in advancing scientific research and pioneering advanced medical solutions.

This milestone is part of KFSHRC's ongoing efforts to develop a healthcare system focused on prevention and early diagnosis, leveraging the latest genomic medicine technologies to ensure the highest quality of healthcare possible.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.