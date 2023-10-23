Dubai, UAE: KFI GLOBAL won the Silver for Best CH Educational Institute of the Year at the Customer Happiness Awards & Summit held In Dubai last week.

Marilyn Pinto, Founder at KFI GLOBAL said “We equipping the younger generation with this skill because we believe that this is critical to their social and economic progress. But our vision is bigger than that. We’re hoping that having this skill opens their minds and hearts to social justice issues - like poverty, economic disparities and gender inequality; because real progress leave no one behind.”

“This was a tough category to compete in and we are thrilled with this win. It a recognition of our work and our drive for excellence”, Pinto said.

Customer Happiness Summit & Awards (CHSA) is an initiative to recognise the companies in the Gulf that have done an outstanding job of understanding their customer and delivering happiness to them, consistently and authentically.

This year CHSA attracted 180+ submissions of which 47 finalists were shortlisted as deserving finalists across 20+ categories. After a rigorous assessment that spanned 3 months, the Gold and Silver winners were revealed and celebrated at an unforgettable Gala Awards Ceremony on 13th October at Taj Business Bay.

