Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the successful training of more than (170) of its employees on Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and applications, as part of the “AI Readiness” programme launched under the umbrella of the “Future Skills Academy”, in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). This step reflects the Bank’s continued commitment to empowering its workforce with advanced digital skills and preparing them to lead transformation in a rapidly evolving banking environment.

The training programme was delivered through six groups, with each group undergoing a three-day training course, focusing on the practical use of AI tools in the banking workplace, highlighting the latest global trends in the field, as well as hands-on applications aimed at enhancing performance efficiency and improving service quality. The programme achieved a high satisfaction rate of (4.8) out of (5), reflecting the positive engagement of participating employees and their recognition of the importance of these skills in their professional development.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Dana Bukhammas, Group Head of Human Resources, Transformation and Development at KFH-Bahrain, said: “The AI Readiness programme was designed to combine theoretical knowledge with practical applications that can be implemented in the workplace, contributing to the development of our employees’ skills and enabling them to maximise the benefits of modern technologies in their daily roles. The high satisfaction rate achieved by the programme reflects employees’ awareness of the importance of these skills and their pivotal role in supporting the Bank’s institutional growth.”

This achievement comes as part of a series of developmental initiatives adopted by KFH-Bahrain to enhance its competitiveness and strengthen its position as a leading banking institution in leveraging modern technology, through a systematic investment in developing employees’ capabilities and equipping them with tools that support institutional performance and align with future aspirations.