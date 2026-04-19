Cairo – Within the framework of its continuous commitment to support women's economic and technological empowerment, Kuwait Finance House Bank - Egypt (KFH-Egypt) announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Entreprenelle, the leader in community development in the MENA region for 2026. This cooperation reflects the bank's orientation towards investing in human capital, particularly women and youth, and qualifying them with future skills in Artificial Intelligence and Fintech, which better equips them for the labor market and supports sustainable economic growth.



The bank is participating in the new edition of "SHE CAN 2026" as a Comprehensive Empowerment Partner, by providing Sharia-compliant financial solutions, alongside qualitative initiatives for technical capacity building. This role builds on the 2025 achievements, where the partnership succeeded in reaching more than 1,500 beneficiaries, in addition to the great turnout for the "SHE CAN Tech & AI" Initiative , which attracted over 1,000 participants. The partnership also included implementing 4 specialized training programs in Artificial Intelligence in cooperation with "ITIDA," focusing on practical applications across various sectors, thereby enhancing women's readiness for the digital labor market and supporting their career development.



Extending this impact, the bank is participating in a panel discussion titled "The Pressure to Be Everything: Does Work-Life Balance Really Exist?", with the participation of Ms. Reem Khamis, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainable Development – KFH-Egypt; Ms. Mona Milad, Head of Employee Engagement & Employer Branding – KFH-Egypt; Ms. Sara Nashaat, Legal Counsel – Gemini Holding; and artist Gehad Hossam El-Din. The Panel is moderated by Ms. Rania Ayman, Founder and CEO of Entreprenelle, where the Panel discusses the hidden pressures women face due to their multiple roles between personal and professional life, redefining the concept of work-life balance, and showcasing leadership experiences and inspiring insights for the next generation of women.



In this context, Mr. Khaled Hamza, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications and CSR at KFH-EGYPT, stated: "KFH-Egypt’s commitment to women’s empowerment initiatives reflects a comprehensive strategic vision centered on building a more sustainable and competitive economy. We do not see these partnerships merely as Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, but as a fundamental part of our strategy to empower human capital and support the transition toward a digital economy based on knowledge and innovation. The bank continues to strengthen its role in providing an integrated ecosystem that offers real opportunities for growth and leadership, in line with its long-term strategy in the Egyptian market."



Ms. Reem Khamis, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainable Development at KFH-Egypt, stated: "Our partnership with Entreprenelle within the framework of SHE CAN 2026 represents a practical extension of KFH-Egypt’s commitment to empowering women through impactful and targeted initiatives. Over the past year, we focused on practical programs in Artificial Intelligence and Fintech, in partnership with specialized entities such as ITIDA, providing real learning and application opportunities for more than 1,500 beneficiaries. Today, we continue developing this path by expanding the scope of training programs and linking them to labor market needs, enhancing women's readiness to lead in the digital economy."



This presence is culminated by KFH-Egypt’s participation as a "Platinum Sponsor" of the

"SHE CAN 2026" event, scheduled for 17 & 18 April, confirming its long-term commitment to empowering women, and supporting digital transformation, while fostering an integrated ecosystem that enables women entrepreneurs to innovate, lead, and contribute to national economic growth.

About Kuwait Finance House Bank - Egypt (KFH Egypt)

Kuwait Finance House Bank - Egypt (KFH Egypt) plays a growing role in the Egyptian banking sector as a Sharia-compliant banking institution, offering integrated banking solutions serving both corporate and individual clients, drawing on the regional and international expertise of the Kuwait Finance House Group. In the field of corporate and institutional banking, the bank contributes to supporting various economic sectors by providing Sharia-compliant financing and structured solutions, alongside trade finance, treasury, and project finance services, with a specific focus on large, medium, and small enterprises. The bank acts as a strategic partner to its clients, supporting sustainable growth and enhancing investment in the Egyptian market. On the retail banking front, KFH - Egypt offers a wide range of banking products and services, including accounts, financing, cards, and digital solutions, designed to meet diverse customer needs, focusing on customer experience, innovation, and promoting financial inclusion. Through this integrated role in both the corporate and retail sectors, KFH - Egypt contributes to supporting economic development and strengthening the position of Islamic banking in the Egyptian banking market.