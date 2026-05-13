Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) has won Most Innovative Islamic Savings Product of 2026 for its “MyHassad” savings account. The award was presented during the Islamic Bank of the Year Awards organised by The Banker Magazine, a leading publication under the Financial Times Group and among the world’s most prominent publications in the banking sector.

This prestigious award recognises KFH – Bahrain’s success in pioneering a savings account with an innovative structure that combines flexibility with competitive benefits. MyHassad reflects an evolution in the design of Sharia-compliant savings solutions, responding to customer aspirations and keeping pace with market changes.

This achievement highlights KFH-Bahrain’s ability to develop products based on a deep understanding of its customers’ needs. MyHassad provides a comprehensive savings experience, featuring attractive incentives and seamless access through digital channels, enhancing convenience and aligning with the shift towards innovative banking services.

This award adds to a series of accolades garnered by KFH – Bahrain in 2025, both regionally and internationally. These honours demonstrate the bank’s successful institutional transformation, improved operational efficiency, and ongoing efforts to strengthen its competitive position across various banking sectors in 2026.

On this occasion, Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group CEO of KFH – Bahrain, stated, “This international recognition for MyHassad account confirms the success of KFH – Bahrain’s strategic vision, which focuses on innovation in developing Islamic banking products and enhancing their integration with digital transformation. This aligns with developments in the financial sector and strengthens our ability to provide advanced banking solutions.”

He added, “We continue to work on consolidating KFH– Bahrain’s position as a leading financial institution by adopting the best global practices and developing flexible business models that support sustainability and contribute to achieving long-term added value for our customers.”

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Zakout, Deputy Group CEO of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, commented, “MyHassad winning the Most Innovative Islamic Savings Product 2026 from The Banker Magazine is a milestone reflecting our success in developing modern savings solutions that align with our customers’ aspirations. We offer an advanced concept melding flexibility and added value.”

He concluded, “We will continue to develop our product and service portfolio and enhance our innovation capabilities, which will bolster our position as a leading Islamic financial institution that delivers sustainable value to our customers."