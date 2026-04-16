Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: In recognition of its supportive role in empowering Bahraini youth through the National Project Lamea, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) was honoured by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs. This came during the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the pioneering national program aimed at qualifying young leaders capable of shaping the future.

This recognition reflects KFH – Bahrain’s ongoing support of national initiatives focused on developing youth potential, and its firm belief in the importance of investing in national talent as the cornerstone of achieving sustainable development. The bank is keen to contribute towards programs that enhance the skills of youth, broaden their horizons, and empower them to play impactful roles across various sectors. Foremost among these is the National Project Lamea, an advanced model in equipping a generation with critical thinking and decision-making skills necessary to meet future demands through a comprehensive practical experience combining knowledge and application.

On this occasion, Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group CEO of KFH – Bahrain, stated, “We are honoured by this recognition bestowed upon us by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, which reflects the strength of our partnership with Lamea and its positive impact on supporting Bahraini youth. We are proud to be a strategic partner in this pioneering national initiative that contributes to the development of young leaders capable of critical thought and efficient decision-making in real-world environments.”

He added, "Lamea has proven its worth as a qualitative platform for honing leadership skills. At KFH – Bahrain, we believe in the importance of supporting such programs that create real added value for society and contribute to building qualified national talent. We will continue to strengthen our partnerships with various national entities and expand the scope of initiatives aimed at developing human capital, aligned with the aspirations of youth while supporting the journey of sustainable development in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

The Lamea project is one of the most prominent national initiatives concerned with enhancing leadership skills among youth. It focuses on building character and enhancing practical readiness through real-world experiences and unique challenges, contributing to the graduation of competencies capable of making a positive, lasting impact on society.