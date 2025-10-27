Dubai, UAE :KeyMavens Group has announced the launch of The Villa Square, a boutique retail and wellness destination located in Wadi Al Safa 5. Designed as a central hub for the community, the development brings together shopping, dining, and wellness in a space that reflects KeyMavens Group’s commitment to purposeful and lifestyle-driven real estate.

The Villa Square will feature more than 124,000 square feet of built-up area and has been carefully planned to strike a balance between convenience and boutique experiences. It will house a curated mix of retail stores, family-friendly dining options, wellness and leisure zones, and landscaped gathering spaces. The project has been envisioned not just as a retail centre but as a destination that strengthens community ties and enhances daily living for residents in and around the area.

Strategically positioned within Wadi Al Safa 5, The Villa Square Mall will serve as an accessible hub for nearby residential clusters at The Villa community while also attracting visitors from across Dubai. Its design focuses on natural light, open spaces, and seamless indoor–outdoor flow, creating an environment that is welcoming, contemporary, and aligned with the needs of modern families.

As part of KeyMavens Retail, a subsidiary of KeyMavens Group dedicated to developing lifestyle and commercial destinations, The Villa Square underscores the Group’s expansion into creating vibrant community hubs. KeyMavens Retail plays a vital role in shaping spaces that combine commerce with social connection, ensuring every project goes beyond functionality to deliver lasting value for tenants, residents, and visitors alike.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Munthir Al Ali, Chairman of KeyMavens Group, said: "At KeyMavens Group, we focus on creating spaces that enrich lives and support well-being. The Villa Square is an extension of this vision, bringing together wellness, retail, and lifestyle in one destination. We aim to deliver a place where people can connect, recharge, and enjoy meaningful experiences within their own community".

The Villa Square is currently under development and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026. Once delivered, it will stand as one of Dubai’s most distinctive boutique retail and community destinations, offering a mix of elegance, functionality, and value for both residents and investors.

With over 15 years of experience in Dubai’s real estate sector, KeyMavens Group has established a reputation for delivering high-quality developments that seamlessly blend artistry, purpose, and long-term value. Its portfolio includes luxury residences, commercial spaces, retail hubs, and educational institutions, with a guiding philosophy of "luxury that transcends the visible."

The Villa Square reinforces this mission, highlighting the Group’s ability to deliver lifestyle-driven spaces that enhance communities while maintaining strong investment potential.