Dubai, UAE – Kerten Hospitality, the global lifestyle hospitality group known for creating purpose-driven, community-centric destinations, has announced the signing of Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 Hotels, a new resort and branded residences project in El Jadida, initiated and developed by Groupe Ramos, the French real estate developer recognised for over half a century for its innovative developments and strong attachment to Moroccan culture and heritage.

Long appreciated for its Atlantic coastline, historic charm, and proximity to Casablanca, El Jadida is emerging as a next-generation coastal lifestyle destination, driven by demand for experiential travel, second homes, and year-round living. Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 Hotels is poised to play a defining role in this evolution, introducing a contemporary hospitality and residential model that combines international lifestyle standards with a strong sense of place.

Conceived as an integrated hotel and residential ecosystem, Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 Hotels brings together a lifestyle hotel, branded ryad-style residences, curated dining, wellness, art, and family-friendly leisure, all operated under the Cloud 7 Hotels umbrella to deliver a seamless and vibrant experience for guests, residents, and the local community.

Inspired by Moroccan heritage and the natural rhythm of the ocean, the resort is designed as both a sanctuary and a social hub - a place to slow down, connect, and experience authentic coastal living. The project will comprise 156 hotel rooms, 140 branded ryads, and an additional 60 ryads offered under a fractional ownership model, complemented by multiple food & beverage venues, wellness and spa facilities, sports and outdoor experiences, kids’ clubs, creative spaces, and an organic garden embracing a true farm-to-table philosophy.

Driven by Groupe Ramos’ vision, the development reflects a thoughtful balance between architectural innovation and respect for Moroccan identity, drawing on local craftsmanship, cultural references, and a long-term commitment to sustainability. This shared philosophy with Kerten Hospitality underpins the ambition to create a destination that feels contemporary yet deeply rooted in its surroundings.

André Ramos, Founder of Groupe Ramos, said: “The role of a developer is not only to build, but to take part in the discovery of still unspoiled places, revealing their potential without altering their soul. In El Jadida, we sought to develop a project that respects the site, its history, and all of its stakeholders. Choosing Kerten Hospitality came naturally: their ability to create living destinations, deeply rooted in their environment and open to the local community, fully resonates with our vision. Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 Hotels is therefore conceived as a long-term endeavour, where real estate development becomes a driver of sustainable territorial value.”

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, commented: “El Jadida has all the components needed to become one of Morocco’s most compelling coastal lifestyle destinations. With Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 Hotels, we are introducing a resort concept that goes beyond traditional hospitality, one that blends living, culture, and community, while remaining true to the spirit of the place. We are excited to collaborate with Groupe Ramos on shaping this new chapter for the destination.”

By combining hotel accommodation, branded and fractional residences, and immersive lifestyle programming, Casadora Resort by Cloud 7 Hotels is set to become a new benchmark for mixed-use coastal resorts in Morocco, reinforcing El Jadida’s growing appeal as both a tourism destination and a refined seaside living environment.

About Kerten Hospitality

Kerten Hospitality is an end-to-end lifestyle hospitality operator with a core focus on lodging, including hotels, serviced residences, and mixed-use hospitality destinations. The company creates community-rooted, experience-led places to stay and live, shaped by the character and culture of the surroundings. Kerten Hospitality creates distinctive destinations by integrating relevant elements such as dining, wellness, culture and social spaces in ways that complement and enhance each property’s identity. Kerten Hospitality currently operates 11 properties, with a confirmed pipeline of 55+ lodging projects across the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

In Morocco, Kerten Hospitality is advised by Mohamed Yacoubi. For inquiries, Mohamed can be contacted at myacoubi@kertenhospitality.com"

