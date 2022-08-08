with Saudi Foodpreneur Eman Fallatah supporting local entrepreneurship as part of Kerten Hospitality’s focus on ESG-based business practices

RIYADH: With more than 40 projects in development across 12 lifestyle-driven concepts on three continents, Kerten Hospitality’s latest launch is another example of the brand’s strong commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and responsible community-based business practices.

With a flagship store launching in Riyadh this week, Nakhati is a purpose-led gelato brand which in Saudi Arabia will be driven by Saudi female foodpreneur Eman Fallatah. The global franchise-able brand is planned to expand globally led by a local female foodpreneur in each location. Not only does Nakhati make exceptionally tasty, premium handcrafted gelato, it also empowers entrepreneurship. By offering a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools developed to encourage growth and empowerment, Nakhati supports the increasing number of women in the region keen to own their franchise and to launch their own careers in business. The key objective for the brand’s footprint growth is to cascade the key entrepreneurial objectives and support for the local communities across its franchisees globally and plans to support the establishment of 200 outlets by 2024.

The main force behind Nakhati’s Riyadh store, Fallatah has supported the launch and growth of multiple F&B businesses and projects in Saudi Arabia, including those led by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Higher Education, Almarai, and the Diriyah Gate Biennale. She also mentors young cooks and chefs, and has worked as a food stylist supporting local and international brands entering the Saudi market.

“Sweets and desserts have always been popular with consumers in the region, but typically they were lower quality, imported products,” says Fallatah. “Regional demand is increasing for higher quality, premium products versus low-quality commoditized items, and this is where Nakhati comes in.” Flavours will include traditional popular gelato varieties given a Nakhati twist such as organic roast pistachio, mascarpone with local honey and walnuts, and hazelnut with chocolate rocks, as well as those inspired by Saudi traditions and regions, such as the popular karak tea drink, traditional desserts from the Najd region, and roses from Taif. All combined with traditional Italian techniques, true Italian gelato bases, and only produced with the most state-of-the-art Italian equipment, to produce the best of both worlds.

Commenting on some of the signature serves Fallatah said: “We have been working hard with our key equipment partners to bring some fantastic innovations and firsts for the region. Imagine if you could keep your hands warm while eating gelato………Hot Gelato Buns is all we will give away at this stage.” She also highlights a beverage programme using Nakhati’s exclusive recipes with all products made on site, such as the Vegan Iced Mocha, crafted and packaged in-house using signature vegan dark chocolate gelato.

With consumers these days being savvier about the quality of products, there is also more focus on a healthier lifestyle, and Nakhati’s 50% lower fat content than similar products will appeal to health-conscious consumers, tough not taking anything away from the taste or the experience! The gelato is made fresh daily using a proprietary batching process that enhances the freshness and flavour profile.

“As a female Saudi foodpreneur, I’m excited to be launching Nakhati, a brand that builds collaborations and offers opportunities to help women embark on their own entrepreneurship journeys,” says Fallatah.

The launch is part of Kerten Hospitality’s commitment to ESG-based business practices and is the latest example of the company’s Food & Beverage concepts designed to empower entrepreneurs in the communities in which the brand has a presence, focusing on inclusivity, neighbourhood entrepreneurship, and hiring and developing local talent.

Nakhati’s gelato is the result of a multi-national team, including Kerten Hospitality’s creative leads, Italian gelato makers and renowned chefs, working closely together. “It was a real collaborative effort,” explains Chef Jaume Puigdengolas, Kerten Hospitality’s Corporate Executive Chef responsible for the creation and development of the company’s growing portfolio of F&B concepts. “We brought together different talents to focus on gelato-making techniques, recipe development, and multiple tastings before we landed on what we think is the perfect product that will appeal to the tastes of the Middle East ice cream connoisseurs.”

Nakhati’s flagship store is opening in Riyadh this week in the city’s business Hub (5176 Imam Saud Bin Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Road - Al Nakheel District). In addition to offering delicious gelato, it will also provide a platform for young designers to exhibit their work through a Residency Programme. Every part of the guest experience will have its own story, from the gelato to the chinaware to the design. A major highlight of the space will be a mural by Noura Bin Saidan, the Saudi female artist responsible for 16 large-scale street-art works of famous singers and writers from the Middle East that adorn Riyadh Boulevard City. A visit to Nakhati will be a treat for the eyes as well as the tastebuds.

For more information visit: www.nakhati.com

About Kerten Hospitality:

Kerten Hospitality is a mixed-use, ESG and lifestyle operator managing and operating hotels, branded residences, serviced apartments, workspaces and business hubs and clubs under its 100% own and developed brands. KH transforms destinations through impactful collaborations both with our own and other branded Food & Beverage, Retail, Entertainment, Art and Wellness brands with a focus on building Ecosystems, and unique community-centric destinations, that connect International & local travelers.

KH manages a portfolio of 12 own brands including: Cloud7 Hotel and Residence, The House Hotel and Residence, Ouspace – a collaborative Social Hub and serviced offices concept. KH has a suite of in-house designed and operated Food & Beverage offerings and employs and collaborates with world renowned Michelin chefs to up and coming local foodpreneurs. All brands have a Purpose.

The current pipeline includes 40+ projects and 4,500+ roomkeys in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and the CIS countries.

ESG-focused ethos across its operations and pipeline of developments. In June, KH rolled out its ESG Initiative called UBBU: United. Building a Better Universe, across all its properties.

Teams are located all the way from Dublin, through Spain, Vienna, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah, and working remote and on project has always been the Group’s remit.

