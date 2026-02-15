Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Kenvue, the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, brought its leadership in dermatologist-led science and medical education to JeddaDerm 2026, the annual Dermatology & Cosmetics Conference, taking place from 11-14 February 2026 in Jeddah.

Kenvue’s participation at JeddaDerm featured a focused scientific program across its skin health and hair care brands – Regaine®, Neutrogena® and Aveeno® – highlighting the importance of evidence-based information and expert dialogue in addressing today’s most relevant skincare and hair care topics.

Amr Mahrous, Managing Director, KSA at Kenvue, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing one of the most ambitious health and wellbeing sector transformations in the world. JeddaDerm was an opportunity to engage with the Kingdom’s growing dermatology community in meaningful scientific exchange. Our focus is to support healthcare professionals with evidence-based education and to contribute to conversations that advance skin health and hair care through science.”

At this year’s conference, Kenvue supported expert-led sessions exploring the clinical role of minoxidil in androgenetic alopecia and addressing common misconceptions around its use, alongside discussions on skin quality and emerging science-led approaches such as collagen banking and prejuvenation. Kenvue elite experts included Dr. Volha Shpadaruk, Dr. Martina Kerscher, Dr. Mazin Mohammad Al Jabri, and Dr. Martina Kerscher.

“We were also thrilled to unveil at this strategic dermatology congress Neutrogena’s latest innovation before its official launch Collagen Bank™ featuring the Company's patented micro-peptide technology” said Sirine Aoun , KSA Head of Brands. “The launch propels Neutrogena®, into the pre-aging category and is poised to meet the needs of Gen Z, a new generation of consumers, seeking ways to proactively prevent their skin from aging”

JeddaDerm is one of the region’s leading dermatology and cosmetics conferences, bringing together dermatologists, healthcare professionals, and international experts to exchange knowledge and share the latest scientific advancements in skin health and aesthetic medicine. Held annually in Jeddah, the conference serves as a key platform for clinical education, evidence‑based discussion, and professional collaboration within the dermatology community.

