Kaya Clinic, the region’s pioneering leader in Advanced Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine, unveils the launch of the British Day Surgery Centre by Kaya in Dubai, a state-of-the-art facility redefining excellence in Aesthetic Dermatology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Dentistry, Urology, and Wellness.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Kaya’s evolution, reinforcing its mission to provide integrated, science-based, and patient-centric healthcare that bridges medical precision with aesthetic artistry.

The British Day Surgery Centre by Kaya represents the next step in Kaya’s journey toward holistic, future-focused beauty and wellness. The acquisition strengthens Kaya Clinic’s leadership in dermatology and aesthetics across the GCC, expanding its services to encompass full-spectrum medical and regenerative care. British Day Surgery, known for its surgical precision and personalised care, brings multidisciplinary expertise that complements Kaya’s established dermatology heritage.



The collaboration between both entities aims to create a seamless ecosystem that merges medical innovation with aesthetic artistry, ensuring every patient receives comprehensive, ethical, and customised care under one roof.

“British Day Surgery by Kaya is a natural progression of our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Dr. Nitin Sethi, Medical Director at Kaya Clinic and British Day Surgery. “Here, we bring together medical expertise and artistry to deliver transformative results, safely, ethically, and beautifully.”

The centre offers an extensive range of advanced treatments:

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: From liposuction and facial rejuvenation to breast augmentation and hair transplants, performed by internationally trained surgeons using cutting-edge technologies.

Aesthetic Dermatology & Wellness: Comprehensive skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, IV drips, facials, and anti-ageing therapies to restore balance, vitality, and confidence.

Dentistry: Full-spectrum oral and aesthetic dental care, combining restorative and cosmetic dentistry to create confident, radiant smiles.

Urology: Precision-led diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for men’s and women’s urological health.

Together, these specialities create an integrated model that blends medical excellence with wellness and aesthetics, a true reflection of Kaya’s new-generation care philosophy.

Meet the Experts Behind the Innovation

Dr. Nitin Sethi - Medical Director, Kaya Clinic & British Day Surgery

A renowned plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience, Dr. Sethi is known for his leadership in aesthetic innovation and commitment to advancing safety and excellence across Kaya’s network.

Dr. Vikesh Vij - Plastic Surgeon, Kaya Clinic & British Day Surgery

A board-certified expert in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, Dr. Vij combines surgical precision with artistry to deliver natural, confidence-boosting results.

Dr. Bahar Saadatmand- Specialist GP in Aesthetic and Regenerative medicine

Her practice includes a wellness-focused approach aesthetic treatments like injectables and advanced skin remodeling with techniques.

The launch of British Day Surgery by Kaya marks another leap forward in Kaya’s regional growth, following its expansion into Wellness & Longevity earlier this year. It reflects the brand’s dedication to creating a seamless ecosystem of care, from non-invasive aesthetic treatments to advanced surgical procedures, all delivered with trust, expertise, and innovation.