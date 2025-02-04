Kaspersky has announced a significant update to its Kaspersky Thin Client (KTC), introducing a suite of new features designed to address user needs and enhance the remote work experience. These updates further solidify the KTC as a modern, secure, and efficient solution for businesses worldwide.

According to Verified Market Research, the thin client market was valued at $1.14 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.31 billion by 2031. As this market continues to grow, Kaspersky has been developing its own operation system for Thin Clients, which is based on the Secure by Design KasperskyOS and offers centralized management through the Kaspersky Security Center. With Cyber Immunity at its core, it protects data integrity and ensures secure connections to remote desktops, making it an indispensable tool for building a robust and reliable IT infrastructure.

With the new update, the Kaspersky Thin Client now provides support for authorized remote users, as well as USB webcam and headset support, thereby enhancing boot times and enabling faster server connectivity.

Seamless video integration for remote work

The new feature enables the forwarding of video cameras connected to thin clients directly to virtual Windows desktops, improving remote work scenarios that depend on real-time visual interaction. This is particularly crucial in industries such as banking and insurance, where cameras are used to capture client photographs during registration, ensuring identity verification and compliance with regulatory requirements. Beyond this, the feature enhances teleconferencing, remote training, and technical support by providing users with a seamless and intuitive way to integrate video capabilities into their workflows. By ensuring the secure and efficient use of webcams, KTC elevates the quality of remote communication and collaboration across diverse professional settings.

Enhanced USB device support for broader applications

The addition of USB webcam and headset support caters to the diverse needs of modern users. This feature simplifies device compatibility and makes it easier for businesses to deploy unified communications tools. Whether conducting virtual meetings or supporting remote diagnostics, the capability to securely connect peripheral devices ensures uninterrupted and productive interactions. Additional improvements include support for redirecting audio, USB storage devices, printers, and scanners to Linux operating systems, as well as automatic reconnection in the event of dropped connections, ensuring uninterrupted productivity.

Building on its technological advancements, Kaspersky Thin Client has proven its value in industries with stringent security and performance requirements. Last year, Kaspersky successfully signed contracts with companies in the energy, finance, education, medicine and pharmaceutical sectors, highlighting the trust and confidence businesses place in the solution.

