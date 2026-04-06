Kaspersky posted positive sales results that grew by 4%* year-on-year (YoY) and approached USD 836** million in 2025. This expansion was principally driven by a 16% YoY sales growth of the company’s B2B product portfolio. In the Middle East the company reported 23% growth in the B2B sales, and 39% growth in the B2C sales.

In 2025, Kaspersky’s business development progressed against the backdrop of persistent cyberthreat landscape evolution, with the average daily number of malicious files detected by the company reaching half a million. Kaspersky continued advancing its cybersecurity product portfolio in the past year, issuing more than 560 product releases and upgrades, ensuring complete protection tailored to the diverse needs of its customers — whether it be individuals or global powerhouses.

Kaspersky continued bolstering the trend of the past several years, reinforcing its B2B business success: sales of the company’s B2B product portfolio demonstrated solid growth and rose by 16% year-on-year. The company increased sales of cybersecurity products to both enterprise (+21% YoY) and small and medium-sized businesses (+7% YoY), with the sales performance of non-endpoint solutions — products designed to protect infrastructure beyond traditional laptops and servers — outpacing their endpoint counterparts, getting +29% YoY and +1% YoY, respectively.

Presented in early 2024, Kaspersky Next***, the company’s flagship B2B product line that provides real-time protection, threat visibility, investigation and response capabilities of EDR and XDR, showed a remarkable growth of +158% YoY. In 2025, the product line was expanded with two cutting‑edge solutions — Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum — specifically geared toward small and mid‑sized businesses.Спросить

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Kaspersky’s strategic corporate products maintained strong results. The company’s next‑generation AI-powered Kaspersky SIEM, which last year was strengthened with AI functionality for detecting signs of dynamic link library (DLL) hijacking, a dedicated User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) ruleset and integration with Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence and Managed Detection and Response, experienced an impressive 30% jump. Likewise, Kaspersky Threat Intelligence, whose leadership last year was recognized by Frost & Sullivan, grew by 18% YoY.

Persistently high cybersecurity risks for the industrial sector have determined an ongoing demand for reliable protection for information and operational technologies (OT): Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity, designed to protect critical OT equipment, assets and networks from cyberthreats, increased by 25% YoY. Kaspersky has been one of the pioneers in developing cybersecurity solutions for operational technology, investing in the development of such products for more than 10 years and now offering one of the most mature ones in the market.

As businesses globally continue suffering from information security understaffing, the interest in outsourcing cybersecurity tasks remains steadily high, which is proved by the demand for managed cybersecurity services. In 2025, the sales of Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response almost doubled, going up by 90% YoY.

Moreover, Kaspersky continued to invest in future technologies and develop its portfolio of innovative solutions, unveiling an updated Kaspersky Thin Client with enhanced performance, operational efficiency and security, which already saw first sales last year. Altogether sales of Kaspersky OS-based products**** surged by 85% YoY in 2025.

The company’s B2C business result was affected by geopolitical developments and showed a slight decrease of 3% YoY***** in adjusted sales. Notwithstanding the latter, Kaspersky kept growing the sales of consumer products in regions with a supportive business climate, showing an 11% increase in sales in the Middle Eastern region and a 16% surge in Russia and the CIS countries, where it delivered the best performance in the company’s history. For the Asia-Pacific region the year was remarkable in terms of growing the number of new customers, which showed the highest dynamics ever with a rise of 19%.

Additionally, the B2C business crossed another milestone by driving its consumer base to 70 million unique users in 2025 and increasing its subscription-based consumer base by 4%. Additionally, Kaspersky continued to roll-out its products in new markets, having presented Kaspersky Who Calls in South of Latin America and North of Latin America, as well as Brazil, and entered a new market segment, presenting its connectivity solution for travelers — Kaspersky eSIM Store.

Kaspersky eSIM Store complements Kaspersky’s line of consumer products that together cover all modern connectivity needs and enhance digital freedom – ensuring safe, worry-free connectivity for users across the world. The company’s industry-recognised consumer solutions such as Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection and Kaspersky Premium continued to exhibit leadership in high-speed performance and outstanding malware protection, winning the trust of users globally.

Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky, commented: “Our business results underscore the strength of our strategy: we continue to grow while navigating the roughest of seas. By performing consistently across all our priority areas, we’ve sustained growth in many regions – including the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. And we will continue investing in our people, products, technology and business development to be able to seize new opportunities and accelerate growth."

Globally, Kaspersky continued its investments in the regions with a favourable climate for business development and opportunities for future growth. In 2025, Kaspersky opened a new office in Vietnam and appointed a new General Manager for South-East Asia to scale business across the region. The company has also strengthened its local teams in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern regions, growing the total headcount to more than 5,500 professionals.

All growth rates are represented, eliminating foreign exchange rate changes.

* Hereinafter, all segment and regional figures are presented in net sales, in USD, using constant (fixed) 2025 exchange rates to reflect actual performance trends without distortion from exchange rate volatility. In actual rates, the company-wide result was US$944.6 million/+15% YoY.

** Figures are rounded for easier reading. The total result US$835.967 million reflects the combined sales of the Kaspersky companies from their IT business, e.g. sales of cybersecurity and IT products and related services that happened in 2025.

*** Kaspersky Next provides two core offerings: Kaspersky Next Optimum (for small and mid-sized businesses) and Kaspersky Next Expert (for enterprises of all sizes).

**** These include Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway (KISG), Kaspersky Thin Client, Kaspersky Automotive Secure Gateway (KASG), and other products.

***** The sales dynamics is provided for the company’s global B2C sales, excluding the US market.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.