Kaspersky has been ranked among 2024’s technology leaders in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ for its managed security services, digital forensics, and incident response, earning high ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

GrandView Research predicts that the Global Managed Security Services market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is the result of the ever-evolving cyberthreat landscape coupled with a shortage of InfoSec professionals. In this challenging environment, companies are struggling to monitor all telemetry and manage cybersecurity solutions with limited internal resources and expertise, driving an increasing trend toward outsourcing these functions.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides businesses with strategic information regarding vendors and their capabilities by offering a detailed analysis of the global cybersecurity market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning.

This year, researchers awarded Kaspersky Managed Security Services in recognition of its comprehensive capabilities in security monitoring, threat management, and incident handling, along with its ability to enhance operational efficiency and ensure consistent protection across diverse IT environments. They also commended Kaspersky Incident Response for its outstanding capabilities in covering the entire incident investigation cycle and eliminating threats to any organizations.

“We are grateful for the recognition our Managed Security Services and Incident Response have received from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. We participate in thorough evaluations like these to independently validate that our services have the strong capabilities needed to predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks, thereby enabling businesses to comprehensively protect all their resources,” comments Veniamin Levtsov, Vice President, Center of Business Expertise, Kaspersky.

"Kaspersky demonstrates a strong position in Incident Response and Managed Security Services that extend across key areas such as endpoint protection, hybrid cloud security, and integrated threat detection. Kaspersky’s portfolio is further strengthened by capabilities like proactive threat monitoring, Threat Intelligence-driven insights, SOC optimization, and incident readiness services. These offerings align with enterprise needs for consistent protection and operational efficiency in increasingly complex IT environments. Kaspersky’s ability to address diverse security challenges while maintaining high levels of service excellence and customer impact has positioned the company as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™,” comments Sanjay Kumar, Analyst at QKS Group.

To learn more about Kaspersky Incident Response and Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response, please visit the respective websites.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/