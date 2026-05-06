Manama, Bahrain – Kanoo Museum, the first private family museum in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) to collaborate across the cultural and museum sectors, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership between the public and private sectors to further advance the Kingdom’s cultural landscape.

The agreement builds on BACA’s ongoing role in preserving and enhancing Bahrain’s cultural sector, including the development of historic cities, the safeguarding of urban heritage, and the enhancing of cultural tourism infrastructure. It reflects a shared commitment to advancing public-private integration through collaboration across culture, museums, and the arts, in support of the cultural and artistic revival of historic Manama.

As the first private museum located in the heart of old Manama, Kanoo Museum represents a significant addition to the Kingdom’s cultural narrative, offering a distinct heritage perspective that documents the legacy of an influential national figure while contributing to the revitalization of the historic souq.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for collaboration across several key areas, including strengthening collaboration between Kanoo Museum and the Bahrain National Museum to jointly promote both institutions, develop joint cultural programming, and enhance systems for lending artifacts and artworks. The agreement further outlines the exchange of professional and advisory expertise in museum exhibitions, restoration practices, and cultural operations, alongside the development of joint initiatives aimed at reviving cultural and historical features. As part of this collaboration, Kanoo Museum will also be incorporated into Bahrain’s cultural tourism destination map, supporting efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s cultural offerings.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Faisal Khalid Kanoo, Chairman of Kanoo Museum, stated, “Our agreement with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) reflects a shared vision to further elevate Bahrain’s cultural sector through meaningful collaboration. Integrating private heritage initiatives within the broader national cultural framework not only strengthens the preservation of our collective history, but also enhances the depth and accessibility of cultural experiences offered across the Kingdom. Kanoo Museum remains committed to contributing to this evolving landscape in a way that is both enduring and rooted in heritage.”

His Excellency Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, stated that such strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors underscore the importance of integration and collaborative cultural efforts in achieving visions that inspire our cities. He added:

“Museums located at the heart of historic cities represent a meaningful investment that enriches these areas with human and cultural value, while reviving their character and heritage. This is a responsibility that calls for unified efforts to further strengthen the infrastructure of cultural tourism in historic Manama. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to highlighting this aspect within the heart of Manama Souq, as we place our confidence in residents and members of the community to contribute to narrating chapters of the place’s history and preserving its legacy.”

The signing ceremony took place at the Bahrain National Museum, attended by Dr. Faisal Khalid Kanoo and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, formally establishing a partnership that underscores a unified commitment to advancing Bahrain’s cultural identity, safeguarding its heritage, and reinforcing its position as a distinguished cultural destination.