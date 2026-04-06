Dubai, UAE: Amwaj Development has officially unveiled KAIA – Shaped by Nature, Defined by Calm, a contemporary beachfront residential community on Dubai Islands – Island A, introducing a new chapter of tranquil coastal living within one of Dubai’s most anticipated waterfront destinations.



KAIA has been designed as a lifestyle first, mid-rise development created for residents who truly value space, wellbeing and modern functionality.



Set across two sculpted buildings and home to 128 residences, the project combines soft architectural lines, generous layouts and a calm design language that reflects its shoreline setting. With Dubai International Airport and Dubai Healthcare City only 15 minutes away, and Downtown Dubai reachable in under 25 minutes, KAIA offers the rare ability to live by the water while staying deeply connected to the city.



Murad Saleh, CEO of Amwaj Development, commented: “From the very beginning, Amwaj was not created to follow the path of others. It is built to set new benchmarks and to express Dubai’s spirit through design, quality, and human connection. KAIA is a continuation of that vision; a calm, contemporary community shaped around how people truly want to live.”



The architectural concept, led by NEB National Engineering Bureau in collaboration with Accurex Project Management, draws inspiration from movement and fluidity. Rounded slab edges, bronze tinted glazing and warm materials echo the rhythm of the shoreline while allowing for sweeping views, extended balconies and abundant natural light. The design establishes a human scale residential setting that feels intimate, modern and attuned to its environment.



Life at KAIA is anchored by a strong sense of wellbeing, with amenities woven seamlessly into landscaped podiums and rooftop environments. Residents will enjoy a crystal infinity pool, an AI-powered gym, outdoor fitness zones, gaming lounges, a snow room, sauna and steam facilities, a yoga rooftop, and multiple children’s areas including splash zones and creative spaces. Smart home systems, concierge services and EV charging further support everyday convenience and comfort.



Aida El Shahabi, COO of Amwaj Development, said: “Amwaj’s story is far from complete in fact, we are only at the beginning of a much greater journey. Our upcoming projects will continue to elevate our standards that redefine urban living in Dubai.”



The development’s unit mix ranging from one-bedroom apartments with studies to four-bedroom duplexes has been designed with end-user families, young professionals and long-term investors in mind. For residents, KAIA offers spacious layouts, walkable community flow and access to meaningful amenities. For investors, the project benefits from a growing waterfront district with strong rental appeal and competitive entry pricing, supported by Dubai Islands’ broader infrastructure growth.



Zeina Khoury, President of Zed Capital, the exclusive sales partner, added: “Every curve, every line, every material was chosen to express calm, beauty and connection values that sit at the heart of Amwaj’s identity.”



Scheduled for construction in June 2026 and completion in Q4 2028, KAIA forms part of Amwaj Development’s expanding portfolio, which includes Starlight Park, The Cube and Gate 11 in Meydan. With a project value of AED 325 million, KAIA further strengthens Amwaj’s reputation as one of the GCC’s rising names in contemporary residential design.



About AMWAJ Development

Amwaj Development is a boutique real estate developer redefining the UAE’s premium residential landscape through a people-first philosophy that blends European design precision with Middle Eastern warmth, delivering thoughtfully crafted, community-centric developments rooted in quality, sustainability, and lasting human connection. Recently named Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year – MENA 2025 and ranked among the Top 100 Real Estate Developers in the GCC, Amwaj continues to set new benchmarks for purpose-driven living.