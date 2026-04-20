Riyadh – King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Riyadh’s premier business and lifestyle destination, today announced the opening of W Riyadh - KAFD, marking the entry of the W Hotels brand into the Kingdom. The opening represents a significant step in strengthening KAFD’s hospitality offering, highlighting the district’s appeal as a prime destination for leading global hospitality brands and further cementing KAFD as a premier business and leisure travel destination.

The W Riyadh – KAFD follows the opening of Kimpton KAFD Riyadh in September 2025 and the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement with Hilton at FII in October 2025 to operate a 450-key hotel within the district. The district’s expanding hospitality offering provides a diverse range of options for business and leisure travelers visiting KAFD, enhancing the world-class appeal that makes it a leading destination for global and local businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Located within KAFD’s walkable, mixed-use environment, W Riyadh - KAFD benefits from seamless connectivity to the district’s offices, residences, retail, and cultural venues, as well as direct access to the KAFD Metro linking it to the wider city and King Khalid International Airport. The hotel features 210 rooms, including 17 suites, 2 penthouses, and the signature W penthouse offerings. Its seven restaurants and lounges include Sira, a Latin American restaurant centered on open-fire asado cooking; Beni, an all-day coffee house serving craft coffee and artisanal ice cream; and WET Deck, an open-air poolside venue with Mediterranean-inspired bites and skyline views. The hotel offers more than 1,000 square meters of flexible event space, and a range of wellness and lifestyle amenities, including the AWAY Spa and FIT fitness studio.

The launch also supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions by expanding the Kingdom’s portfolio of internationally recognized lifestyle hospitality brands and responding to growing demand for high-quality, design-led hotel experiences.

Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of KAFD DMC, said: “We are pleased to welcome W Hotels to KAFD as the brand makes its debut in the Kingdom. The opening of W Riyadh - KAFD reflects our continued ability to attract globally recognized brands that enhance the district’s business and lifestyle ecosystem. With Saudi Arabia targeting 150 million visitors annually by 2030 and tourism projected to contribute over 10% of GDP, demand for high-quality, centrally located hotels continues to grow. That's just one reason why hospitality is an important part of KAFD’s unique integrated lifestyle proposition, with the addition of W Hotels enhancing the district’s position as a destination that brings together work, stay, and lifestyle within a walkable, integrated environment, in line with Vision 2030.”

Erden Kendigelen, Regional Vice President, Middle East Luxury, said: “The opening of W Riyadh – KAFD marks a significant milestone as the brand enters Saudi Arabia, anchored within the capital’s premier lifestyle and business district. This highly anticipated debut reflects our commitment to bring the brand’s progressive design, anticipatory service evolution, and cultural programming to the region and to destinations that are shaping the future of travel in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030. We are excited to welcome global travelers and residents to experience a new energy in Riyadh, where bold design, vibrant social moments, and a distinct sense of place set a new benchmark for lifestyle luxury hospitality.”

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company. Today, KAFD hosts over 140 corporate tenants, including 20 regional headquarters.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa