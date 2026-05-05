Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Defying a broader “wait-and-see” sentiment across the Middle East’s real estate sector, UAE-based design and build group K4 has announced the expansion of its Dubai headquarters and its official entry into the Abu Dhabi market, as it continues to scale despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. The move comes as many developers and contractors slow project activity in response to external pressures, while K4 reports sustained momentum with 120% year-on-year growth, driven by rising demand for fully integrated delivery models that reduce risk and accelerate timelines.

Founded in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, K4 was built around a vertically integrated model designed to maintain control over project delivery during periods of uncertainty. Today, the company operates with a workforce of over 800 professionals and a predominantly in-house infrastructure, reducing reliance on third-party contractors, a model that is proving increasingly relevant as supply chain disruptions, cost fluctuations, and project delays continue to impact traditional construction approaches across the region.

To support its growth trajectory, K4 has expanded its Dubai headquarters to serve as a centralized hub overseeing its multi-vertical operations, while simultaneously launching operations in Abu Dhabi to capture new project opportunities in the capital. The expansion marks a strategic step in strengthening K4’s footprint across the UAE, enabling closer proximity to key developments and clients in one of the region’s fastest-evolving real estate markets. It is further backed by an AED 50 million investment into the company’s production ecosystem, spanning joinery, marble, MEP, and glazing capabilities, enabling greater control, speed, and cost certainty compared to more fragmented industry players.

“While many in the market are taking a more cautious approach, we see this as a moment of opportunity,” said Joakim Kihlstrom, CEO of K4. “Our model was built to perform in exactly these conditions, where certainty, control, and speed of delivery matter most. Expanding now allows us to support clients who are still actively investing and need reliable execution partners.”

K4’s continued growth is also reflected in its client base, with nearly 70% of projects driven by repeat and referral business, underscoring increasing trust in integrated delivery models. As market conditions evolve, the shift toward design-and-build platforms is gaining traction among developers seeking greater accountability and risk mitigation, positioning companies like K4 at the forefront of the next phase of industry growth in the UAE.

About K4 Group

K4 is an award-winning UAE-based integrated design, build, and property solutions group delivering end-to-end services across interior design, fit-out, construction, and real estate. Established in 2019, the company has built its reputation on speed, precision, and accountability, offering clients a seamless, single-partner solution from concept to completion. With strong in-house capabilities and a client-first approach, K4 continues to redefine execution standards across the UAE’s residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

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