Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Justlife, the Middle East’s leading super-app for at-home services, announced the expansion of its healthcare offering with the continued growth of Justlife Healthcare, an integrated suite of licensed, doctor-led services designed to support everyday health, recovery, and longevity, all delivered to the home.

As healthcare increasingly extends beyond hospitals and clinics, more people are managing their day-to-day well-being independently with supplements and electrolytes. Additionally, many want the convenience of being able to book appointments or lab test at the comfort of their home. The expansion includes the introduction of new service lines, a growing network of licensed medical professionals, the opening of a new healthcare office, and the rollout of telehealth services under the Justlife brand.

Justlife Healthcare, a licensed home healthcare division within the Justlife ecosystem, addresses that gap by offering trusted, lifestyle-led care with clinical oversight to support customers before, during, and after treatment, bringing clarity, continuity, and peace of mind into the home.

Swapnil Rai, Business Head for Healthcare and Head of Strategy & Business at Justlife, said: “People are making more health-focused decisions at home than ever before, and with Justlife Healthcare, individuals can get the trusted guidance that traditional care settings usually provide. We’re creating a tech-enabled, doctor-led platform that brings the clinical element and a seamless customer journey together. This will help meet the demand of families across the UAE that want access to high-quality care at home with confidence.”

Through this expansion, Justlife makes a growing range of home healthcare services more accessible, including:

Doctor at Home for non-emergency consultations and in-home medical support

for non-emergency consultations and in-home medical support Lab Tests at Home , with trained professionals collecting samples at home

, with trained professionals collecting samples at home IV Therapy at Home , administered by licensed healthcare professionals

, administered by licensed healthcare professionals Physiotherapy at Home for recovery, rehabilitation, mobility, and pain management

for recovery, rehabilitation, mobility, and pain management Online Psychotherapy & Counselling to support mental wellbeing with qualified clinicians

to support mental wellbeing with qualified clinicians Guided Weight Loss , delivered through medically-supervised pathways and ongoing support

, delivered through medically-supervised pathways and ongoing support Nurse on Call / Nurse Care at Home for ongoing care needs, post-procedure support, and more

Customers can discover services, check availability, and book appointments through Justlife’s app and website, with a focus on reliability, customer experience, and clinical governance.

Justlife Healthcare is designed for modern routines and real-life needs, whether that’s quick access to a clinician, diagnostic testing without clinic queues, recovery support after treatment, or a longer-term plan for wellbeing and weight management.

About Justlife Healthcare

Justlife Healthcare is Justlife’s home healthcare segment, delivering trusted, doctor-led care designed for modern everyday wellbeing and longevity. Built around licensed clinical partners and seamless at-home delivery, Justlife Healthcare offers services including doctor on call, lab tests, IV therapy, physiotherapy, psychotherapy, guided weight loss, and nurse on call - helping individuals and families across the UAE access high-quality care with clarity, continuity, and convenience.

About Justlife

Founded in 2015 by Ali Cagatay Ozcan and Kerem Kuyucu, Justlife is the Middle East’s leading super-app for at-home services. Headquartered in Dubai, the company connects users with trained professionals across cleaning, beauty, wellness, and healthcare, bringing care, quality, and ease into everyday life.

Built on the simple promise: “We Got You”, Justlife shows up when you need it most. With more than one million users and a network of over 5,000 professionals, the platform has powered over ten million at-home services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. From same-day cleanings to in-home health appointments, Justlife makes everyday tasks feel effortless.

Operating across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Justlife continues to support the region’s fast-paced lifestyle with services that show up, work hard, and lighten the load.