Collaboration expands real estate financing options for buyers across all sectors

Innovative financing initiative set to further strengthen Qatar’s real estate market

Doha, Qatar: Just Real Estate (JRE), one of the leading real estate firms in Qatar, has signed a strategic agreement with Al Jazeera Finance “Tamweel” to introduce flexible and Sharia-compliant residential real estate financing solutions. The signing ceremony, held at JRE’s main office in Al Shoumoukh Towers, was attended by Eng. Nasser Al Ansari, Chairman and CEO of Just Real Estate, and Amer Aljaberi, CEO of Al Jazeera Finance “Tamweel,” marking a significant step towards increasing accessibility to property investment and ownership for the people of Qatar.

Through this collaboration, individuals seeking to purchase villas and apartments will benefit from inclusive financial solutions designed to meet a wide range of needs. The new financing option is available to all resident nationalities in Qatar, offering flexibility without being limited to any particular bank. Customers will have access to a grace period of up to three months and a maximum financing tenor of 15 years, The facility will also include life insurance coverage for death and disability, further ensuring financial security for property owners. By extending this financing option to employees in private, government, and semi-government sectors, the partnership aims to make homeownership a reality for a wider range of buyers.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Nasser Al Ansari, Chairman and CEO of Just Real Estate, emphasized the significance of the agreement in driving growth within Qatar’s property market: “Our partnership with Al Jazeera Finance ‘Tamweel’ is a major step toward making property ownership more accessible in Qatar. By providing flexible and Sharia-compliant financing solutions, we are empowering individuals to invest in their future with confidence while contributing to the continued development of Qatar’s thriving real estate sector.”

Mr. Amer Aljaberi, CEO of Al Jazeera Finance “Tamweel,” commented on the collaboration, stating that the agreement aligns with the company’s strategy to support Qatar’s vital and growing real estate sector. He emphasized Al Jazeera Finance’s commitment to enhancing ownership opportunities for clients while offering exclusive benefits tailored for its partners at Just Real Estate. He added: “Our collaboration with Just Real Estate strengthens the expertise of both companies in providing flexible, high-quality financial solutions that meet our customers' needs and align with market demands.”

Mr. Aljaberi further noted that this agreement represents a significant step in Al Jazeera Finance’s continued expansion strategy, contributing to the development of a more advanced financial environment that supports the real estate sector and promotes continued growth in the industry.

This new partnership further strengthens Just Real Estate’s position as a trusted leader in the real estate industry—committed to delivering tailored property solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of buyers and investors.