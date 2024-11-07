UAE, Dubai: Jumeirah Bali proudly announces the expansion of its luxury accommodation portfolio with the introduction of exceptional new One- and Three-Bedroom Residences. Set against the dramatic cliffs of Uluwatu and offering direct access to the pristine Dreamland Beach, these residences are a masterful blend of Indonesian tradition and contemporary luxury, designed to provide the ultimate retreat for couples, and multigenerational groups.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the sophisticated artistry of Javanese wood carvings, crafted using a time-honoured painting technique. These elements, blended with the architectural philosophy of Geoffrey Bawa's 'tropical modernism', foster a profound harmony between the villas and lush surrounding landscape.

The One-Bedroom Residence – a secluded haven perfect for couples or small families – features a private pool set within vibrant gardens, offering an oasis mere steps from the sandy white shores and crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean. The Three-Bedroom Residence – 1,600 square metres of curated, light-filled living space designed for families and groups – blends luxurious interiors with lush gardens and a tranquil pool area, crafting an unparalleled setting for memorable gatherings with loved ones.

Each residence is infused with design elements inspired by the Majapahit empire, bringing Bali’s rich historical tapestry to life through intricate carvings and serene landscaping. Masterfully crafted by the renowned designers at Denniston, known for their commitment to contextual and innovative design, this thoughtful integration of history and nature with sleek modern aesthetics ensures a truly immersive experience that is both deeply rooted in cultural heritage and resolutely forward-looking.

“Our new residences are designed to encapsulate the essence of Balinese beauty and cultural depth,” comments Ram Hiralal, General Manager at Jumeirah Bali. “They offer more than just luxurious accommodations; they serve as a majlis, a gathering place where global culture and connections thrive, ensuring that each stay resonates deeply with both the heart and spirit.”

Guests of these residences will enjoy complimentary daily breakfast, exclusive beach access, full use of the fitness centre, entry to the Peafowl Kids Club, and participation in wellness activities such as yoga and meditation. They will also enjoy discreet and comprehensive butler service including in-villa check-in for a seamless arrival.

This launch meets the growing demand for private, luxurious accommodations, whilst reinforcing Jumeirah Bali’s philosophy of blending heritage with modern sophistication.

About Jumeirah Bali:

Jumeirah Bali is a verdant water-based sanctuary with its stunning architecture designed as a poetic tribute to the lost Majapahit Empire. The resort is situated in the breath-taking Uluwatu region, perched atop a limestone cliff with awe-inspiring views of the sunset and oceanic surroundings. The all-villa resort seamlessly blends the warmth and charm of the Balinese culture with Jumeirah’s renowned Arabian hospitality, offering 123 villas each with a private pool providing panoramic vistas of the azure ocean and lush tropical landscape. Guests can also indulge in the delectable cuisine offered at the resort’s three signature restaurants, rejuvenate at the Talise Spa offering Bali’s first hammam, or stay active at the fitness center.

About Jumeirah:

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and luxury residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

