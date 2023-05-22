Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics retailers, announced the re-opening of its store in Dubai Mall on Friday, 19 May 2023 following an extensive renovation.

The much-awaited store will feature a wider range of kitchen appliances, premium air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, personal care devices, smart devices and gaming consoles. This is in addition to Jumbo’s full Electronics product offering, from mobiles and laptops to TVs, gaming devices and much more.

As part of the re-opening, first 1000 customers will get discount vouchers, which they can redeem on their next purchase at Jumbo, while first 100 customers, who purchase a Lenovo laptop will get a free tablet. Besides, for first 10 days of the opening, three shoppers will get a chance to win a Smeg appliance daily.

The re-opening took place in the presence of senior leadership from Jumbo Group, including Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group.

On the occasion, Vikas said: “In a very competitive market, Jumbo’s approach has always been to put the needs of our customers at the heart of everything we do. We are always working to improve customer choice and customer experience across all our channels - physical outlets included – and I am delighted with the new look of the store. I am confident it fits perfectly with the customer-centric mission and reflects our commitment to Dubai Mall, a globally iconic shopping destination.”

Pankaj Kumar, Head of Omnichannel Retail, added: “Dubai Mall is one of our stores with the highest footfall, so we wanted to make sure our customers enjoy a seamless shopping experience and have a great array of products to choose from. With special promotions at the store, we hope to welcome more customers to our stores.”

Jumbo Electronics has had a branch in Dubai Mall since the mall, the largest in the world by total land area, opened in 2008. The refreshed Jumbo Electronics is located on the second level of Dubai Mall.

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 49 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

