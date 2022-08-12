Q2 2022 EBITDA from continuing operations of AED 44.2m marks a return to a double digit margin of 10.5% of net sales

Ras Al Khaimah (UAE): Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC (Julphar or the Company), one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, today reports its financial results for the second quarter.

The Company reported robust results achieving AED 419.9million in net sales for Q2 2022, marking a 91% increase versus Q2 2021. While geo-economic headwinds have impacted year-to-date and quarter-on-quarter sales in markets such as Algeria, Ethiopia and Morocco, Julphar’s operations and productivity have remained consistent in these markets and Julphar has achieved 10% organic growth from its segment operations. The strong results reflect increased focus on Julphar’s core markets in MENA, improved market access and the expansion of the company’s product portfolio.

EBITDA from continuing operations demonstrated solidifying performance reaching AED 44.2 million in Q2 2022, which builds on the successful implementation of the turnaround plan in Q1 2022 whereby the Company reported EBITDA of AED 40 million. Q2 2022 marks a return to a double digit margin of 10.5% of net sales. Julphar remains focused on driving efficiency improvements in its manufacturing operations. Gross profit margin reached 34% in Q2 2022.

Sheikh Saqer Bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board, Julphar, said: "The first half of 2022 has been a potent demonstration of the solid strategic direction enacted by the executive team. Successfully concluding the turnaround plan in the first quarter of 2022 paved the way for the robust results achieved in the second quarter. As we look towards the second half of the year, Julphar is in a position of strength and is well placed to achieve sustainable growth in line with its Strategic Objectives 2030. I am confident that Julphar is set to re-emerge as a market leader."

Dr. Essam Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Julphar, said: “Julphar’s transformational growth strategy, and the executive team’s laser focus on returning to profitability has contributed to the strong results. As we continue into the next phase of growth, we will continue to expand our geographic reach and our new launches, with the ultimate ambition of providing sustainable value for patients, shareholders, and stakeholders.”

The Company’s 2030 growth strategy, announced in early 2022, will deliver sustainable growth and value to all stakeholders. With the ultimate aim of tripling Julphar’s revenue by 2030, the Company’s executive management team remains committed to delivering on its strategy built around six core pillars; maximizing revenue from its current product portfolio, new product launches, geographical expansion, strategic business initiatives, advanced specialty products initiatives, and inorganic growth initiatives.

About Julphar:

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, and for more than four decades, the company has been delivering high quality, innovative and affordable healthcare solutions to families across the globe. Established under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in 1980, Julphar employs more than 2,400 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

Julphar’s business is centered on two core business units – Julphar Diabetes Solutions and General Medicine Division, which target major therapeutic segments including Gastrology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Antibiotics and Cardio-metabolism. Julphar has 12 internationally accredited manufacturing facilities in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. In 2012, Julphar became one of the largest producers of Insulin with its UAE-based biotechnology production unit. For more information, visit http://www.julphar.net

