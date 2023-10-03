Marc Haefeli has been appointed to lead the desk which will be strengthened by the appointment of Aakanksha Raizada as Relationship Manager.

The newly established desk’s proximity to external asset managers (EAMs) and independent financial advisors will enable Julius Baer to further develop the local business in the UAE.

Dubai – Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd. has announced the setting up of a local desk in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the business with EAMs and independent financial advisors, further capitalising on its first mover advantage in the country.

The development of the business will be under the responsibility of Marc Haefeli. Marc has been with Julius Baer for the past 12 years and has successfully established ties with EAMs in the Middle East, especially in Dubai during the last six years. He has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry across the Middle East and Switzerland.

As of August, Aakanksha Raizada joined the new desk as Relationship Manager from Credit Suisse Dubai, and Pebin Muriyamadom as Assistant Relationship Manager from LGT Dubai. Both will be reporting to Marc.

Alexandre Berger, Market Head Intermediaries Western Switzerland & Americas, Julius Baer, and responsible for the Intermediaries business in Dubai, said: “I am delighted for the opportunity to further develop the EAM business out of the DIFC. With the evolving wealth management landscape in the UAE, we see a lot of EAMs setting up, especially in the DIFC. The market is expected to show significant growth in the next few years. I am confident that with Marc’s experience and leadership, along with his newly joined team, we will be able to solidify our position as a wealth manager of choice for this important client group.”

Alireza Valizadeh, CEO, Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd, said: “The UAE is a strategic growth market for Julius Baer along with the wider Middle East region. The wealth management industry in the UAE is thriving given the influx of UHNIs and HNIs and we believe this influx will continue as Dubai continues to position itself as one of the fastest, safest, and most connected cities in the world. Julius Baer is one of the largest and oldest wealth managers in the DIFC working closely with our clients and families on their wealth journeys. The setting up of a local EAM desk will help us capitalise on our strong positioning and complement our existing footprint by providing value-added services to all our clients and partners in the region.”

