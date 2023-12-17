Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Jotun, the global leading paint and coating manufacturers, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in the prestigious King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh. Present at the grand opening ceremony which was scheduled for December 6, 2023, were Thomas Lid, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Saudi Arabia, Morten Fon, the President and CEO of Jotun, Esben Hersve ,VP of Jotun MIEA as well as Jotun Paint’s Saudi founding partners and representatives from KAFD management.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art office marks a significant milestone for Jotun as we expand our presence in Riyadh and strengthen our commitment to the Saudi Arabian market. Along forty years of operation in the Kingdom, we have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and services, beautifying millions of homes, offering protection to most of the iconic landmarks & major industrial projects.

Our commitment to excellence has earned us a leading position in the industry, and we are honored to be recognized as a reputable Saudi Arabian company, providing our paint systems to decorative, protective, marine & powder coatings segments.

Jotun's expansion into the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh reflects the company's proactive growth strategy and unwavering dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its valued customers in the Saudi Arabian market. This strategic move further solidifying its commitment to contributing to the Kingdom's economic growth and development ,in alignment with Vision 2030 goals.

As Jotun expands into the King Abdullah Financial District, it symbolizes the ongoing industrial growth of Saudi Arabia, offering substantial opportunities for major international players such as Jotun. We express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support, and we eagerly invite them to visit our new office in the esteemed King Abdullah District.