Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Under the vibrant lights of the Kingdom Arena, as crowds gather to witness the future of mobility, Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) brought their cutting-edge lubricant solutions to the Riyadh Motor Show, showcasing industry-leading lubricant technology, innovation and global partnerships.

From 9-13 December 2025, the Riyadh Motor Show gathered more than 500 global automotive brands, drawing thousands of attendees eager to explore the newest advancements in mobility. Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) presented a compelling display of Shell’s latest lubrication solutions, with a primary focus on the Shell Helix motor oil range, powered by PurePlus Technology, engineered to deliver superior engine protection, efficiency and long-term performance.

JOSLOC’s participation shone a spotlight on the company’s leadership in Saudi Arabia’s automotive and industrial lubricants sector. Through cutting-edge product showcases, interactive experiences and demonstrations of global partnerships, the company showed its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s evolving mobility sector in alignment with Vision 2030.

“At Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC), we continue to invest in advanced automotive technologies and premium lubricant solutions that support vehicle performance and reliability. Our collaboration with the Shell Helix brand and our presence at the Riyadh Motor Show reflect our commitment to strengthening the Kingdom’s automotive industry, deepening industry partnerships and supporting Saudi Arabia’s ongoing mobility transformation,” said a JOSLOC spokesperson.

Visitors to the Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) booth took part in activations, including an interactive driving simulation experience designed to demonstrate the role high-quality lubricants play in engine health and vehicle performance. The booth also highlighted Shell Helix’s global partnerships with leading automotive manufacturers, reinforcing the brand’s credibility and technological leadership.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward a future shaped by innovation, sustainability and performance, JOSLOC stands firmly at the forefront, delivering lubrication solutions designed to meet the demands of today’s drivers and tomorrow’s technologies.