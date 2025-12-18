Kuwait- Imagine a network that can anticipate faults before they occur, optimize energy consumption automatically, and adapt in real time to shifting demands—all without human intervention. For Ooredoo Kuwait, the nation’s leading digital service provider and telecom operator, this is no longer a vision of the future; it is the reality they are building today.

As part of its 2025 strategic vision, Ooredoo Kuwait has set an ambitious goal: achieving Autonomous Network Level 4 (AN L4). This milestone represents a transformative shift toward predictive, self-governing, and energy-efficient network management, placing the company at the forefront of global telecom innovation. AN L4 marks a landmark stage in network evolution, where networks are largely self-healing, capable of anticipating issues, optimizing performance, and adjusting operations automatically using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

The benefits of AN L4 are wide-ranging and impactful.

Key Characteristics of AN L4 include:

Predictive Operations: The network anticipates potential faults, congestion, or performance degradation before they impact users, using AI algorithms to analyze historical and real-time data.

The network anticipates potential faults, congestion, or performance degradation before they impact users, using AI algorithms to analyze historical and real-time data. Self-Healing & Self-Governing: Network issues are automatically resolved, traffic is rerouted, and parameters are adjusted without human intervention, reducing downtime and enhancing reliability.

Network issues are automatically resolved, traffic is rerouted, and parameters are adjusted without human intervention, reducing downtime and enhancing reliability. Resource Optimization & Efficiency: Energy usage and resource allocation are dynamically optimized, supporting sustainability goals and reducing the network’s environmental footprint.

Energy usage and resource allocation are dynamically optimized, supporting sustainability goals and reducing the network’s environmental footprint. Proactive Maintenance: Predictive analytics and digital twin technology enable maintenance to be scheduled before failures occur, preventing disruptions.

Predictive analytics and digital twin technology enable maintenance to be scheduled before failures occur, preventing disruptions. Minimal Manual Intervention: Routine network operations, monitoring, and troubleshooting are largely automated, with human involvement focused on oversight, strategic decisions, and complex exceptions.

Ooredoo Kuwait has already demonstrated the practical impact of AN L4 through two high-value scenarios: Radio Access Network (RAN) fault management and energy efficiency optimization. These initiatives have earned formal recognition through TM Forum certifications, a globally respected benchmark for telecom excellence. These certifications validate the company’s ability to deploy advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainable network practices.

Commenting on this achievement, Ooredoo Kuwait’s Chief Technology Officer, Issa Haidar, highlighted the critical role of strategic thinking and collaboration in shaping the network of the future:

“Our ongoing collaboration with Huawei and TM Forum has allowed us to develop a roadmap that is both visionary and actionable. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building an intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready network for Kuwait—one that not only advances technological excellence but also delivers meaningful, tangible benefits to our customers, businesses, and the wider community. By working in line with Kuwait Vision 2035, we are ensuring that our innovation supports the nation’s long-term goals for digital transformation, sustainability, and economic growth. Through foresight, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology, we are redefining the standards of telecom services in the region.”

Industry experts have recognized Ooredoo Kuwait’s progress as setting a new benchmark for the region.

George Glass, Chief Technology Officer at TM Forum, highlighted the broader implications of Ooredoo Kuwait’s progress:

“Ooredoo Kuwait’s achievements demonstrate how industry collaboration can drive meaningful change. Their progress toward Level 4 autonomy in RAN fault management and energy efficiency optimization shows that automation is unlocking targeted efficiencies, enhancing service reliability, and creating new strategic opportunities. Their work sets a high standard on a global scale.”

The company’s autonomous network roadmap is structured in two strategic phases:

Phase One (2025–2030) focuses on implementing AN L4 capabilities in selected high-value use cases, delivering measurable improvements in efficiency and reliability.

While, phase Two (2031 and beyond) will expand automation across increasingly complex network scenarios through advanced multi-agent AI systems, creating fully predictive, self-governing networks.

Collaboration with TM Forum through the Autonomous Network Level Assessment Validation Service (ANLAV) has been instrumental in this journey, enabling Ooredoo Kuwait to identify capability gaps, validate progress, and prioritize enhancements according to global best practices.

By the end of this year, Ooredoo Kuwait had already completed groundbreaking initiatives in network fault prediction, proactive maintenance, and energy efficiency optimization using wireless digital twin technologies. These advanced systems enable the network to anticipate and resolve issues before they impact customers, while simultaneously optimizing energy usage, targeting a 15% reduction in consumption.

International recognition soon followed at TM Forum’s Innovate Asia event in Bangkok, Thailand, where Ooredoo Kuwait received certifications for excellence in wireless fault management and energy efficiency optimization. These accolades underscore the company’s commitment to sustainability, operational efficiency, and customer-focused innovation.

Autonomous networks not only enhance technical performance but also enable strategic growth. By reducing the need for manual intervention, Ooredoo Kuwait can focus on high-value initiatives that drive innovation and unlock new services, delivering an elevated digital experience and faster problem resolution for its customers.

Looking ahead, Ooredoo Kuwait will continue to strengthen its autonomous and sustainable network capabilities by expanding intelligence across existing network domains, extending automation to broader operational scenarios, and partnering with global technology leaders to explore next-generation solutions, including AI-driven predictive networks, edge computing, and 6G-ready infrastructure.

Through this forward-looking strategy, Ooredoo Kuwait demonstrates that technological innovation and social responsibility can go hand in hand. By leveraging AI, automation, and sustainability-focused practices, the company is redefining the telecom experience—enhancing reliability, minimizing environmental impact, and delivering superior customer experiences. Ooredoo Kuwait’s vision is clear: to use technology not only to advance connectivity but also to empower communities, accelerate Kuwait’s digital transformation, and enrich the lives of every citizen and business it serves.