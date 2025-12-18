Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Engagesoft, the Saudi-based AI-powered platform for employee engagement and organizational effectiveness, announced today the launch of Leadership 360, a new solution that provides organizations with a complete, multi-source assessment of leadership behaviors to strengthen culture, improve team performance, and drive measurable impact.

The product reintroduces 360 assessments of institutional leadership for modern organizations and connected employees. Organizations still struggle to run assessments effectively or translate the results into meaningful development due to fragmented feedback and inconsistent or generic competency models. Engagesoft’s Leadership 360 elevates this approach by combining a science-backed competency framework with an advanced, high-efficiency platform that streamlines the entire assessment cycle. The solution gathers secure, confidential feedback from managers, peers, direct reports, and the leaders themselves, then uses Engagesoft’s analytics engine to transform that input into clear insights and targeted development plans tailored to each organization’s needs.

Omar Tahboub, CEO and Co-founder of Engagesoft, commented: “Leadership 360 is designed to empower leaders with genuine self-awareness. It evaluates behaviors through a rigorous competency model tailored to each organization’s needs, and gathers secure, anonymous feedback from the people who work most closely with each leader. With this input, our technology transforms raw data into clear, actionable development guidance that leaders can immediately put into practice”.

Leadership 360 completes Engagesoft’s ecosystem by integrating seamlessly with its Engagement and Experience products, giving organizations a unified view of culture, leadership, and performance. A core differentiator is its ability to link leadership behaviors directly to employee engagement outcomes, helping HR leaders pinpoint the exact behaviors affecting morale, retention, and team performance.

The platform goes further by offering AI-driven recommendations and integrated action plans that turn insights into measurable development. HR teams can track progress across departments, ensuring leadership growth becomes a continuous and results-driven process.

This launch follows Engagesoft’s recent $3.5 million Pre-Series A round led by Silicon Badia, supporting the company’s expansion and continued investment in AI-driven organizational solutions. Engagesoft currently serves 120 enterprise clients across seven countries, including major organizations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Palestine.

About Engagesoft

Founded in Amman in 2021 and now headquartered in Riyadh, Engagesoft is an AI-powered SaaS platform for employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. The platform combines validated surveys with advanced analytics to help enterprises listen, understand, and act on workforce insights. Engagesoft works with many of the Middle East’s largest companies, turning employee feedback into measurable impact and helping organizations foster cultures of growth, performance, and innovation.

Learn more: https://www.engagesoft.me/

Media Contact: press@engagesoft.me