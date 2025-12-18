stc group's subsidiary center3 is partnering with HUMAIN to build advanced AI data centers in Saudi Arabia up to 1 GW of AI workload capacity, starting with an initial capacity of up to 250 MW

The partnership expands on center3's existing digital infrastructure and connectivity collaboration with HUMAIN, accelerating regional AI readiness

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc group, a leading global digital enabler, through its dedicated digital infrastructure subsidiary center3 and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, have announced a strategic Joint Venture (JV) partnership to build AI data centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



This landmark collaboration will develop and operate next-generation infrastructure capable of hosting up to 1 GW of AI workloads. The JV brings together center3’s scale, data-center leadership, and extensive regional connectivity with HUMAIN’s strategic mandate to champion end-to-end capabilities - laying the groundwork for high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure critical to the AI era.



Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc group, remarked: “This joint venture with HUMAIN reinforces our commitment to enabling the region’s digital future. By combining HUMAIN’s AI leadership with center3’s world-class data-center expertise, we are creating the right foundation to strengthen the region’s capacity to host next-generation AI workloads.”

“AI at scale requires purpose-built compute, efficiency, and resilience,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “Through this joint venture, HUMAIN and stc group are engineering infrastructure capable of meeting the most demanding workloads while designed to support future advancements.”

“Our role in this partnership is to turn vision into capacity,” said Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of center3. “Leveraging our expanding data-center footprint, interconnected platforms, and proven operations, we will deliver the density, resilience, and availability required for next-generation AI computing. This JV marks an important step in scaling the infrastructure foundation to meet surging regional market demand.”

This strategic alliance supports the high-performance hosting of critical digital assets, fosters the AI ecosystem, and creates a robust platform for the deployment of large language models (LLMs) and mission-critical AI applications.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About center3:

center3 is a leading data center provider delivering world-class infrastructure and connectivity solutions to meet the surging demand for digital services across the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, center3 leverages an extensive network of advanced carrier-neutral data centers and subsea cable systems, establishing the Kingdom as the regional digital hub for cloud, content, and digital applications. Strategically linking Europe, Asia, and Africa, center3 enables seamless global connectivity while driving the region’s transformation into a key hub for digital infrastructure and innovation.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and technological leadership.

