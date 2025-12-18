VOX Cinemas expands as the leading IMAX exhibitor in MENA, now boasting 15 locations and over 4,100 high-end seats region-wide

Introducing a next-generation IMAX auditorium designed to make every story feel bigger with stunning visuals and powerful sound

Transformation of VOX Cinemas Yas Mall into a flagship entertainment destination for film lovers

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates - VOX Cinemas, the Middle East’s largest exhibitor, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, has launched an advanced IMAX Auditorium at Yas Mall, delivering an unparalleled premium experience combining world-class technology with uncompromising comfort in Abu Dhabi, adding another high-end cinema event to its impressive regional portfolio.

The newly upgraded IMAX auditorium reflects VOX Cinemas’ continued ambition to make the biggest even bigger as the leading IMAX exhibitor in the region. This transformation brings to the capital a superior cinematic event, with the now largest screen within Yas Mall at 23.2 metres wide and a floor-to-ceiling viewing experience. The location is powered by IMAX® with Laser projection delivering ultra-bright and ultra-sharp images with lifelike colour and contrast, creating visuals that draw audiences into every moment. The 12-channel immersive sound system includes ceiling, rear and surround speakers that place guests at the centre of the action with glider and recliner seating available for all providing a fully upgraded premium experience, setting a global standard for quality and innovation.

For more than two decades, VOX Cinemas has taken a leading role in shaping the regional cinema landscape, pioneering new formats and setting benchmarks for innovation across the Middle East. With 15 IMAX locations across 7 countries - offering more than 4,129 seats - VOX Cinemas brings one of the world’s most powerful cinematic platforms to audiences at scale.

The IMAX launch at Yas Mall aligns with the regional release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, giving audiences the opportunity to experience one of the most anticipated films of the year with stunning visuals, powerful sound, and a scale that make every story feel bigger.

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment said: “IMAX at Yas Mall represents our continued ambition to offer our customers the best cinematic experience in the region. We are committed to bringing audiences closer to the stories they love through world-class technology and uncompromising comfort. As we unveil this upgraded IMAX auditorium, we look forward to welcoming guests to experience cinema at its most immersive with Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

John Schreiner, Senior Vice President of Theatre Development, EMEA at IMAX said: “We’re excited to continue our successful collaboration with VOX Cinemas, reopening our location at Yas Mall in the heart of Abu Dhabi in time for the hotly anticipated premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Audiences across the city will now be able to experience the crystal-clear image and immersive sound of IMAX this winter, with a powerhouse slate of titles through the rest of the year and across 2026.”

Energy-efficient and designed for long-term performance, IMAX with Laser reflects IMAX’s commitment to precision engineering and sustainability. Films screening in the upgraded auditorium undergo IMAX’s proprietary DMR® process, ensuring every frame is remastered for heightened clarity and impact in line with the filmmakers’ vision.

The IMAX upgrade forms part of a cinema-wide refurbishment at VOX Cinemas Yas Mall, creating one of the most luxurious cinema destinations in the region. Eleven standard screens have been converted to Premier, offering next-level standard experience through modern gliders and recliners, with the existing MAX auditorium also upgraded with Premier seating.

The transformation also includes the expansion of THEATRE, VOX Cinemas’ flagship which redefines the luxury cinema experience. The concept includes gourmet dining, personalised service, reclining leather seating, and a first-class cinema atmosphere. As part of the refurbishment, the 4DX auditorium will be entirely remodelled into an additional THEATRE screen, adding 36 more premium seats. The common areas, foyer and Candy Bar will also be refreshed to ensure every touchpoint offers the same elevated standard and seamless guest experience as the new IMAX auditorium.

For showtimes and bookings, visit voxcinemas.com or the VOX Cinemas App.

VOX Cinemas IMAX network

Country Sites Seating Capacity Bahrain City Centre Bahrain 344 Egypt City Centre Almaza 311 KSA Riyadh Park 216 KSA Town Square 302 KSA Red Sea Mall 279 KSA Century Corner 196 KSA Jeddah Park 156 Kuwait The Avenues 266 Lebanon City Centre Beirut 230 Oman Mall of Oman 321 UAE The Galleria Al Maryah 416 UAE YAS Mall 390 UAE Dubai Festival City 323 UAE Mall of the Emirates 251 UAE City Centre Mirdif 128

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

