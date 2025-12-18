Continuing the cooperation between both parties, Saudia Cargo and the Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting the competitiveness of local products and enhancing their spread and access to international markets. This collaboration focuses on a shared commitment to empowering the "Saudi Made" program, ensuring the growth and prosperity of Saudi industries and products, and making them the preferred choice on the global stage.

The joint cooperation also encompasses several key areas, such as empowering Saudi exporters and expanding their global presence, overcoming logistical and regulatory obstacles, facilitating and accelerating export operations, building capacities, conducting joint studies, and developing innovative shipping solutions. The MoU also includes coordinating external participation in international exhibitions, collaborating on launching joint marketing and promotional campaigns, and opening new horizons for national products to be present in global markets.

The signing ceremony of the joint agreement took place during the "Made in Saudi 2025" exhibition, which was held in Riyadh from December 15 to 17, 2025. The exhibition aims to empower industrial and commercial partnerships, attract quality investments, and open export horizons to global markets.

This collaboration with Saudi Exports reaffirms Saudia Cargo's pivotal role in enabling the Kingdom's economic vision through the efficient transport and empowerment of national products. It also extends previous initiatives, most notably Saudia Cargo's "BEYOND" campaign launched earlier this year, aimed at promoting and enhancing Saudi exports in global markets in line with the national direction.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

About Saudi Exports:

The Saudi Exports Development Authority "SAUDI EXPORTS" is a government authority that seeks to develop diverse non-oil exports by supporting Saudi exporters to increase their competitiveness, promote their goods and services to expand internationally, and remove barriers that hinder them.

