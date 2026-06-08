Dubai, UAE – Following a competitive pitch, the Jordan Tourism Board has appointed FP7 McCANN UAE and Initiative MENAT reflecting a unified strategic and multi-disciplinary approach across creative, media and digital.

Serving as the driving force behind Jordan’s tourism vision, the Jordan Tourism Board continues to elevate the Kingdom’s presence on the global stage by bringing its rich heritage, striking landscapes and exceptional visitor experiences to international audiences.

FP7 McCANN UAE is leading the creative remit for the Jordan Tourism Board’s upcoming campaign, beginning with a major push around the FIFA World Cup. The agency is responsible for developing the strategic and creative platform, spanning concept development, campaign ideation, creative production, and the delivery of a multi-layered campaign designed to drive visibility, cultural relevance, and tourism interest in Jordan as a destination.

Initiative MENAT is supporting the campaign on the media front, by overseeing the strategic media planning, while also identifying priority markets through annual tourism trend analysis and developing audience playbooks tailored to each markets' media habits, travel motivations, activities and purchase behaviours. This will help inform the consumer journey, creative strategy and communications approach, with a detailed media rollout plan by market designed to deliver efficient reach and effective audience engagement.

Ramzi Maaytah – MSc. | Managing Director of Jordan Tourism Board said: “We were looking for a partner that could bring together strong creative thinking, strategic clarity and integrated execution, with a clear understanding of how to position Jordan in a compelling and contemporary way. FP7 McCANN UAE and Initiative MENAT team demonstrated a strong grasp of the opportunity ahead, as well as the collaborative model required to deliver work that can connect meaningfully with audiences across markets. We look forward to bringing this campaign to life together.”

Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7 McCANN MENAT, said: “Jordan is a destination with extraordinary depth, character and global appeal, and what makes this mandate especially exciting is the opportunity to bring that to life through a model that is fully integrated from the outset. We are looking forward to partnering closely with the Jordan Tourism Board to create work that reflects the richness of the destination, connects meaningfully with audiences and helps advance its wider tourism ambitions.”

Tarek Ali Ahmad, Managing Director of FP7 McCANN UAE, said:

“What makes this brief especially exciting is the opportunity to create work that does justice to the richness of Jordan itself. There is real depth to the destination, and our role is to translate that into a campaign platform that feels distinctive, culturally resonant and capable of connecting with audiences in memorable ways. We are looking forward to partnering closely with the Jordan Tourism Board and our sister agencies to deliver work that is both ambitious in idea and disciplined in execution.”

Lara Arbid, CEO of Initiative MENAT, said: "Tourism mandates are won based on the detail - understanding how audiences in different markets make travel decisions, what motivates them, and where media needs to work hardest to shift intent. That is precisely where Initiative's strength lies. We are bringing that rigour to Jordan's story, and we are committed to delivering a media approach that drives genuine destination consideration, not just visibility, setting new benchmarks for destination marketing in the region.”

For media and PR inquiries, please reach out to:

Roksar Kamal, Senior PR Manager

Email: roksar.kamal@mcnmena.com

About FP7 McCANN

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7 McCANN is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no 1 agency in the UAE according to Cannes Global Ranking Report 2025, no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for nine consecutive years, receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and recognised as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2025.

FP7 McCANN is part of McCann, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group – part of Omnicom.

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information about MCN and our leading agencies, please visit https://mccann.com/