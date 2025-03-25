Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), has organized high-impact events in collaboration with the global venture capital firm, Antler. These events are part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to foster global connections, showcase Jordan’s vibrant ICT sector to Antler’s international network, and connect Jordanian entrepreneurs with potential investors.

The MoDEE program hosted a dedicated event on January 22, connecting Antler MENA with over 20 Jordanian entrepreneurs and startups. The exclusive gathering resulted in a group of promising founders being chosen to join the residency, where they will receive mentorship, access to funding opportunities, and connections to global networks.

To further demonstrate Jordan’s dynamic ICT landscape, Jordan Source hosted a webinar on January 29 for Antler’s partner network. 22 entrepreneurs from the Gulf and the Levant were in attendance, gaining insights into the Kingdom’s thriving tech ecosystem and its strategic positioning as a regional ICT hub.

The webinar featured key speakers from MoDEE and its programs. Dana Darwish, Program Manager at Jordan Source, discussed government policies supporting businesses, emphasizing their impact on fostering the tech landscape. Meanwhile, Amira Qarqash, Digital Skills Development Manager representing the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) Project, highlighted the project’s role in enhancing ICT career readiness through digital curriculum for schools, showcasing the program’s reach and achievements. Odeh Haddadin, Digital Business Sector Manager at YTJ, outlined incentives for businesses in Jordan, such as access to skilled talent, market expansion, intermediary grants, and tech hubs, explaining how these resources contribute to attracting investment and drive economic growth.

These events build on Jordan Source’s successful visit to Singapore last year, where MoDEE representatives, led by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, met with numerous Singaporean businesses, organizations, and government officials to explore joint opportunities. Antler Singapore connected Jordan Source with Antler MENA, leading to their collaboration on these events, which stand as the culmination of a full year of discussions and reflect Jordan Source’s ongoing commitment to highlighting the Kingdom’s talent and potential.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that aims to promote Jordan as an ideal destination for investments and outsourcing in the ICT sector, providing a wealth of support services to international businesses and investors, while elevating Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources.