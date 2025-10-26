Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated in MRO Europe 2025, held on the 15th and 16th of October in London. The event brought together more than 11,500 attendees from across the aviation industry and featured over 500 solution providers, including airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and leading industry experts.

Joramco who was a main sponsor for MRO Europe also showcased its capabilities and its state-of-the-art Hangar 7 that has recently been operating through a fascinating and interactive booth experience, attracting significant attention from attendees and customers.

During the exhibition, Joramco’s team had the opportunity to connect with prospective clients, as well as strategic business partners. The event also served as a platform for the company to announce several new first-time partnership agreements including mas, the Mexican cargo airline, and World Star Aviation, an international aircraft leasing company. In addition to new partnerships, Joramco renewed and expanded several long-standing agreements with global partners such as TUI, and MNG Airlines.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “Our presence at MRO Europe reflects Joramco’s growing role as a trusted partner for airlines and lessors worldwide. Each year, we continue to expand our global footprint through partnerships that reinforce our technical expertise, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions. The relationships we build here shape the future of our industry and drive Joramco’s continued growth on the international stage.”

MRO Europe is an annual event held in various cities across the continent. It brings together suppliers and stakeholders from all segments of the aviation supply chain and serves as a platform for senior decision-makers and industry leaders to address emerging challenges and trends shaping the MRO sector.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy